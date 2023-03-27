Aaron Hernandez’s brother is arrested for throwing a brick at ESPN headquarters

Getty Images

Dennis Hernandez, the brother of deceased NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week.

Via TMZ.com, the 36-year-old Hernandez allegedly threw a brick at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

Attached to the brick was a note: “To all media outlets. It’s about time you all realeyes [sic] the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!”

The note was signed, “Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

ESPN, per TMZ.com, told police that an Uber arrived at one of the company’s gates. After it was turned away, a passenger emerged, threw something onto the ground, and then got back in the car and left.

Hernandez was arrested for misdemeanor breach of peace. Police warned him that he could be arrested for trespass if he returns to the ESPN campus.