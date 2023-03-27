Andrew Berry: Browns tried to trade for Elijah Moore last year, Jets wouldn’t move him

Getty Images

When Browns General Manager Andrew Berry pulled off the trade that brought in wide receiver Elijah Moore from the Jets last week, it was the culmination of a months-long effort.

Berry says he actually tried to get Moore last season before the trade deadline, but the Jets refused to do it.

“They were pretty adamant that they weren’t looking to move him [then],” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Jets changed their mind this offseason, as they’re looking to rebuild their offense with new wide receivers in Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman and, they hope, a new quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Now Moore is in a place where he’s wanted, and where he’s been wanted for a long time.