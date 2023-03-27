Andrew Berry: Browns tried to trade for Elijah Moore last year, Jets wouldn’t move him

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2023, 9:03 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 18 Lions at Jets
Getty Images

When Browns General Manager Andrew Berry pulled off the trade that brought in wide receiver Elijah Moore from the Jets last week, it was the culmination of a months-long effort.

Berry says he actually tried to get Moore last season before the trade deadline, but the Jets refused to do it.

They were pretty adamant that they weren’t looking to move him [then],” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Jets changed their mind this offseason, as they’re looking to rebuild their offense with new wide receivers in Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman and, they hope, a new quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Now Moore is in a place where he’s wanted, and where he’s been wanted for a long time.

3 responses to “Andrew Berry: Browns tried to trade for Elijah Moore last year, Jets wouldn’t move him

  1. Trading Moore in the middle of the season would have broken the locker room. Zach’s horrid play was already fracturing the team, and acquiescing to a malcontent would have positively reinforced negative behaviors.

    So glad we finally have an adult in charge of things. Keep doing what your doing Joe D.!

  3. Sometimes good players are a bad fit. Playing with Watson and being surrounded by good players will bring out the best in him.

