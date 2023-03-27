Bengals sign Sidney Jones

Getty Images

The Bengals have added a veteran defensive back.

Cincinnati has signed cornerback Sidney Jones to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

Jones was last with the Raiders to end the 2022 season, appearing in seven games for the club with a pair of starts. He began the year with the Seahawks, who released him in November.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Jones spent his first three seasons with the Eagles before he was waived at the start of the 2020 season. He then played for Jacksonville in 2020, appearing in nine games with six starts.

Seattle traded for him just before the start of the 2021 season, leading to Jones’ most productive season. He appeared in 16 games with 11 starts for the Seahawks that year, recording 66 total tackles with 10 passes defensed.