Bill Belichick on why Patriots fans should be optimistic: “The last 25 years”

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT
After an unprecedented period of success, the Patriots have fallen on harder times recently, and heading into the 2023 season their odds of winning the Super Bowl are the longest since Bill Belichick has been their coach. But Belichick believes his track record of success should speak for itself.

Belichick was asked at today’s league meeting, Why should Patriots fans be optimistic heading into this season?

“The last 25 years,” Belichick answered.

It’s an answer that Belichick has earned the right to give, as the only head coach in history with six Super Bowl rings. But the reality is, the Patriots’ success during the Tom Brady era isn’t particularly relevant to their situation heading into 2023.

The situation for the Patriots right now is that after two decades of dominating the AFC East, they may be the worst team in the division right now. Regardless of what they’ve done in the last 25 years.

  2. Interesting coming from the same guy who always talks about today: having a good practice today, preparing well today, and that last week’s game or the last time they played the current opponent is basically meaningless.

  4. Im surprised they arent in on Lamar. Bill’s answer to Tom leaving was Cam, and he cant possibly think Cam’s better than Lamar, can he?! This all just goes to show that Tom deserves the lion’s share of credit “for the last 25 years” and if Bill doesnt see that somebody should tell him that that’s the impression he’s giving off with these smug answers.

  5. Belichick’s job is to coach a football team. Not to answer questions with heartfelt responses and sincerity.

  6. The Steelers won 4 Super Bowls in 6 years. No other team has EVER done that. Now we pride ourselves if we don’t dip below .500.

  7. Bill, that’s a pure definition of resting on one’s laurels. What have you done lately?

  8. The Pats have made some quality moves this off season. They may not win the division but certainly a playoff berth is possible.

  9. Of course, he can back it up this year, if his team has a better-than-expected season. But if it turns out like everyone (except Bill) assumes it will, then it’s more proof that he’s lost his grip on the job as football overlord. He shouldn’t be the one man in charge of everything anymore. He shouldn’t be fired. But Kraft needs to work on SOME kind of plan. The way this is headed, Belichick is eventually going to try and install his son with the mullet as the Head Coach.

  12. “The Last 25 Years” is an answer – not a real Good One for Pat fans I wouldn’t think….In the “Not For Long” league, living on your laurels will only go so far with your fan base. Especially, if for a lot of those years you were in a division you were pretty much locked in to win hands down every year – not so much right now….a couple more years, those #12 jerseys will start to fade in the wash….

  18. They had a top 10 defense last year. Actually having a real Offensive Coordinator could make this a playoff team…like they were before when they had a real offensive coordinator.

  19. I think last season put a bit of a dent into that “track record”… at least there’s a real NFL coordinator calling the shots now.

  21. I don’t particularly like Bill, but his answer in this instance is perfect. In sports, as in business and investing, things are always changing – the great CEO’s, coaches etc… find a way, adapt and overcome. I wouldn’t bet on NE being down for long.

  22. I’d say optimism would be not having Matt Patricia coaching any part of the offense.

