Brian Gutekunst: Packers won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for Aaron Rodgers

The Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers, even if they don’t get a first-round draft pick for trading him.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged in a conversation with reporters today that the Packers won’t necessarily get a first-round pick from the Jets in the Rodgers trade, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s an indication that the Packers know they don’t have the leverage in trade talks with the Jets, and that they want to get something for Rodgers before trade talks break down and blow up in the Packers’ faces.

Guteknust added that there’s no timeline on trading Rodgers, but the Packers are hoping to get it done soon.

The Packers are ready to move on to Jordan Love as their starting quarterback for the 2023 season, and the Jets are ready for Rodgers. Now the question is when the trade will get done and what the Packers will get for Rodgers. Guteknust saying publicly that his price isn’t sky-high may be an attempt to spur the trade talks forward and get a deal done.