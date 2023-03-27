Chris Ballard on Lamar Jackson: Anytime a special player is available, you’ve got to do the work

Is there finally a team interested in Lamar Jackson?

After the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, several teams leaked that they did not have any interest in the 26-year-old quarterback.

The Colts, however, did not. And the team reportedly had not ruled out pursuing Jackson.

Now Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard has made the most significant statement of potential interest in Jackson from any other team at the annual league meeting in Arizona.

“Anytime a special player is available, which he is, you’ve got to do the work,” Ballard said on Monday, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I’m not gonna get into deep discussions on where it’s at or what we’re doing or what we might do.

“But what I’ll tell you is he’s a really good player, really special player. But you never know how any of this will work out.”

The Colts have been through a parade of quarterbacks since Andrew Luck retired in 2019. They’re set to go into their sixth consecutive season with a different opening-day starter, dating back to Luck’s last full season in 2018.

“I think anytime at that position we have a chance to acquire a guy, you’ve got do your work on it to see if it’s doable,” Ballard said. “Sometimes it is, sometimes it’s not.”

While that’s not Ballard directly coming out and saying that the Colts will pursue Jackson, it’s certainly leaving open the possibility more than any other team since the quarterback became available.

Indianapolis has the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, which will likely leave them without one of the top two passers in the class. That could make the Colts more likely to get involved in the Jackson sweepstakes.

Moreover, Ballard had an up-close view of one of Jackson’s best performances in the last few years. In 2021, the QB helped lead Baltimore back from a 25-9 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Indianapolis 31-25 in overtime. Jackson had three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter/OT, finishing the game 37-of-43 passing for 442 yards with four TDs and no picks, though Jackson did lose a fumble.

From what head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday, the Ravens clearly still intend to have Jackson as their quarterback in 2023. But Ballard’s comments make Indianapolis worth monitoring as Jackson continues to be available.

  1. Why would you waste 2 more 1st rd picks to gamble on a QB that isn’t going to get any better and cost you 40 million per year? Just take a QB at 4 or just trade the pick back. Your team is terrible, so you’re not close to winning anything.

  2. I don’t know that I’d read too far into this. A lot of teams kick the tires when players are available. It’s arguably unwise not to.

  3. So why does the team need do the work? Lamar Jackson certainly doesn’t do the work required to learn a playbook or how to read a defense – that’s why he runs constantly. He checks his primary reciever, may even look in the secondary receiver’s direction, then he runs. Let the Rat Birds wallow in their own mess.

  4. What I think is the funniest and saddest thing about this is that I can guarantee that one reason he won’t hire an agent is because he thinks it’ll make him look stupid. He doesn’t want to be seen that way. Obviously, he knows he would’ve been wrong to not hire an agent if he did bite the bullet and get one, and young people today HATE being wrong. So he’s going to hold out to prove everyone else wrong, which will keep worsening his situation and how everyone sees him. This is his legacy.

    And the media will blame all of this on something/someone else other than him.

  5. Ballard has been the only one talking about being open to trade for Jackson for 2 weeks and yet hasn’t done anything.

    He’s doing someone a favor in continuing to talk up Lamar without actually showing any real interest.

  6. Indianapolis is only 113 miles from Louisville. Lamar is wildly popular in Louisville from his time with the University of Louisville. Local Louisville radio carries the Ravens broadcast. The Colts would sell thousands of tickets in Louisville if they acquired Lamar.

  7. All Chris Ballard had to do was pay Chicago’s price to finally end the QB nightmare. Which also would’ve bought himself another two years minimum while the QB “develops” and wins don’t matter.

    He was also too scared to trade for Matt Stafford two years ago. Not taking a swing on a QB and missing out is worse than taking the wrong one in most cases.

  8. No, they aren’t going to trade for Lamar.

    They are just staying out the evitable collusion legal case after no team meets Mar’s value.

  9. Unless Irasy is sipping his kool-aid there is no way this happens. Never know though.

  10. To me, special players are the ones who do it in the postseason. If Lamar Jackson retired tomorrow, what exactly would his legacy be? A bunch of regular season wins does not a big, record-breaking contract make.

  11. Lamar overplayed the market. Baltimore gave Lamar his best offer; no one is going to fork over more. You can follow the Orlando Brown method and take a lesser offer from another team and Baltimore will gladly match. Or you can go back to Baltimore and take the best offer.

  12. Their head coach turned Jalen hurts into a superstar, imagine what he can do with Lamar Jackson, who is already a proven superstar.

  14. I like it. Pick 4 and a 2024 first is too much give up if you don’t have to. Obviously you’d want to trade down into the 20s before trying to sign him. Worst case scenario he doesn’t sign and you picked up a lot of extra picks which you need anyway.

