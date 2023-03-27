Jets have had “productive conversations” in trade talks with Packers for Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Charean Williams on March 27, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said he’s “optimistic” about a trade for Aaron Rodgers, but the team is not in a hurry to make it happen.

The Jets remain at an impasse with the Packers on a deal for the four-time league MVP.

“There’s been some productive conversations,” Douglas said, via SNY. “Obviously, we’re not where we need to be yet. But feel like we’re in a good place.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the day he wished the trade had already happened, but that the quarterback’s familiarity with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with Rodgers in Green Bay, and the system makes the timing of Rodgers’ arrival less urgent.

Both sides seem to believe a deal will get done, but it’s never done until it’s done.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for a player of his caliber to even want to be here,” Douglas said, via Jeane Coakley of SNY. “It’s a real credit to coach Saleh, his staff, the Johnson family for their support, and what’s being built here. We’re not where we need to be in terms of our talks with Green Bay but very optimistic moving forward.

16 responses to “Jets have had “productive conversations” in trade talks with Packers for Aaron Rodgers

  1. Oh yeah? What have they produced? More productive conversation? 🥴

    LETS GO ALREADY!!

  2. The Packers have devalued their position so much that the only way they can save face now is to slow the whole process down, and wait until the draft, and i dont know what, maybe they hope the 9ers make them an offer lol they should trade A Rod for Lamar and really shake things up

  3. Jets fans sitting here planning their Super Bowl parades because a guy who hasn’t showed he cares at the end of his career is coming. I can’t wait to watch the disaster unfold.

  4. Hold the line Gute!
    Hold the line!
    If the Jets want him they can pay for him. Not looking for what Seattle got for Wilson but then again the Broncos got fleeced.
    Fair value. A first or second this year. A conditional draft choice for each year going forward (until 2025) based upon how Rodgers and the Jets go in the playoffs. Max would be three first rounders but hey the Jets would have a couple of NFC championships or Lombardis.

  6. Negotiations have slowed down now because the Jets now have their eye on Lamar Jackson…

  7. In other news Aaron Rodgers is still a member of the Green Bay Packers and the Packers have what the Jets want.

    Jets reportedly announced Zach Wilson as their #2 qb today. Tell me again who has the leverage?

  10. LOL .. the deal has been agreed upon, the big parts are pretty much in place. The finer details are being determined and both teams are playing the media like a fiddle.

  11. It feels like the pro-Jets crowd feel like there’s urgency to get it done. The pro GB people seem to see there’s the draft as a “sort of” deadline,….and then June 1st, or earlier if off season program stuff is important to the Jets. Both sides can claim leverage, but the Jets leaders trip to California to sell Rodgers, plus the signing of Lazard tells me the Jets have shown their hand. I don’t know that GB gets the #1 this year at 13, but obviously they’re asking for more than the Jets want to pay….who’s to say where each side’s offer stands?

  12. no fan of the Pack here. But to me they have plenty of leverage. And I truly don’t get the fascination with Jordan Love.

    They’re on the hook for a lot of money no matter how you slice it. Letting Aaron come to camp and having a legit QB competition wouldn’t be the worst outcome. Then the pressure builds on Aaron to be a good soldier. And where are they going with JLove?

    He’s smart enough to know how he’ll be painted if he sabotages a season. Even his buddy Pat McAfee is smart enough to see that.

    And if he starts the season in yellow and green, you can’t count GB out. The division stinks.

    But in that scenario, he most likely ends up in SF mid season after the latest Trey Lance injury.

    The money is going to get spent. There are several possible outcomes – GB just isn’t going to get hurt that bad by waiting. And who cares about Jordan Love, if he can’t beat out Rodgers for the job.

  14. I wonder what the Jets will have to give up for a quarterback who is pretty much washed up? Didn’t the Jets watch film or any of Rodgers games last season? Rodgers has been in decline for the past 2-3 years.

  15. Rodgers has been in decline for the past 2-3 years
    ==========

    Considering the all talent he played with in 2011, its pretty easy to argue 2020 was his best season.

  16. Packer fans appreciate plenty of thrills Rodgers have given them during his career, but where he’s off-base is criticizing the Packers “for digging in their heels”. Many commentators (with no influence) saying no way the Jets give up a 1st round choice, but do you really think with AR’s ego he doesn’t think he’s worth a 1st round draft choice??

