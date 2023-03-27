Joe Douglas: Pursuing Lamar Jackson would be “disingenuous” and “negotiating in bad faith”

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

The Jets intend for Rodgers to play for them in 2023.

The New York and Green Bay just haven’t agreed to a trade to finalize those intentions yet.

So while teams may sign Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet and the quarterback revealed publicly on Monday that he’s requested a trade, the Jets don’t have any plans to go after the 2019 MVP.

“First of all, Lamar Jackson’s a fantastic player,” Douglas said, via SNY. “But where we stand is, it would be disingenuous and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path. So, right now, we have our plan, we have our process and we’re sticking to that.”

As far as Rodgers, Douglas noted that there isn’t much urgency on getting the deal done now. But the Jets remain optimistic that it will happen eventually.

That’s one fewer suitor possible for Jackson, who remains available to sign an offer sheet — though it’s likely the Ravens would match it.