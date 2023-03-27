Joe Douglas: Pursuing Lamar Jackson would be “disingenuous” and “negotiating in bad faith”

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 27, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

The Jets intend for Rodgers to play for them in 2023.

The New York and Green Bay just haven’t agreed to a trade to finalize those intentions yet.

So while teams may sign Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet and the quarterback revealed publicly on Monday that he’s requested a trade, the Jets don’t have any plans to go after the 2019 MVP.

“First of all, Lamar Jackson’s a fantastic player,” Douglas said, via SNY. “But where we stand is, it would be disingenuous and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path. So, right now, we have our plan, we have our process and we’re sticking to that.”

As far as Rodgers, Douglas noted that there isn’t much urgency on getting the deal done now. But the Jets remain optimistic that it will happen eventually.

That’s one fewer suitor possible for Jackson, who remains available to sign an offer sheet — though it’s likely the Ravens would match it.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Joe Douglas: Pursuing Lamar Jackson would be “disingenuous” and “negotiating in bad faith”

  1. So Joe Douglas is not really fit for his job because choosing between Rodgers and Lamar is a no brainer.

  2. Glad he’s not the GM for my team, he just practically guaranteed that Green Bay can wait them out because they won’t pursue other options. I would say ‘Hell yeah, we’re considering all of our options’.

  3. As a Dolphins fan, we’re all pumped about the news.

    No Dolphins fan wants LJ in NY.

    We’re all praying the Jets give you a first round pick for a 40 year old.

  4. Sounds like Douglas must have been out sick the day his fancy-smancy college went over leverage, supply & demand and negotiating.

  6. And as soon as the Ravens match the offer, they can trade Lamar and the offer to a team that wants him. The Ravens have soured the relationship with the player to such an extent that the only way to go from here is to sever it completelyand move on. They did this to themselves, they should have seen this coming, and now they have only themselves to blame.

  7. So the Jets get Rodgers for one, maybe two seasons at a big cost, then what? What’s their plan? This is so Jets. SMH.

  8. That’s one fewer suitor possible for Jackson, who remains available to sign an offer sheet — though it’s likely the Ravens would match it.

    To be honest, there is nobody willing to pay the price to sign Jackson. And its not colusion, two #1 picks and $200 million guaranteed is simply a bad business decision. Lamar might have priced himself out of the market.

  9. Interesting. I wonder if the Ravens would enter negotiations with the Packers?

  10. Basically, what he’s saying is, they’ve already bent over to meet a bunch of A-A-ron’s demands and can’t go back now.

  12. The Jets are just stalling because they know GB will cave eventually. Rodgers is going to the Jets.

  13. Can’t have King Rodgers getting upset now. Why any team wants a relationship with such a sensitive, fragile minded QB is a mystery to me.

  14. The Packers:
    1. Sign a flaky 38 year old Rodgers to a MASSIVE extension with 3rd year Jordan Love already on the roster.
    2. Trade away Davante Adams, the best WR in the NFL, in his prime and under contract, and the last guy who will have developed any chemistry with Rodgers.
    3. Let MVS walk.
    4. Surround old Rodgers with two rookies, the Jets new 3rd (possibly 4th) receiver, and a tight end good enough to be the Bears backup this year, and expect a championship.

    Then when things predictably don’t go well, they decide to trade Rodgers for 10 cents on the dollar, take a massive cap hit, and start Love anyways. A documentary needs to be made on the Packers’ front office decisions.

  15. Bills fan & his 2 cents: Joe Douglas is a moron – choosing an overpriced 40 year old 2 season rental in Rodgers over a still expensive but much younger Jackson for 4-5 years. Not saying Lamar is better skills wise but has a lot less on his odometer!

  17. good im glad they can put this to rest ! wants all that gauranteed $ and says he wants to help a team win ?. he will kill a teams cap space to sign other players . Hes more of a rb than qb , hurt alot, hasnt won shid in the playoffs.

  18. If the Jets are balking at the Packer’s price for Rodgers .. it will be triple what the Ravens want and a bajillion dollars.

  20. bullcharger says:
    March 27, 2023 at 4:22 pm
    The Jets are just stalling because they know GB will cave eventually. Rodgers is going to the Jets.

    510Thank You

    —————-

    When? In June, skipping OTAs and mini camp?

  21. No decent GM only has one option. Unless Rodgers has guaranteed he plays 5 more years, Jackson is a far superior choice. 40 year old QBs have a tendency to get broken unless they take the underneath route most of the time like Brady did. Rodgers is great for the deep ball, but it requires a top offensive line or he will get hit early and often. Jackson would be far superior given the Jets line.

  22. The fact the Jets would rather have flaky, on the cusp of retirement Aaron Rodgers over Lamar should be cause for concern.

    Lamar, look in the mirror. Hire an agent. You are not doing yourself any good.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.