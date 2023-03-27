John Harbaugh: “I don’t know” if Lamar Jackson would play on franchise tender

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson made public his trade request on Monday morning, adding some sizzle to what already would have been an interesting media session with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh at the annual league meeting in Arizona.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like Baltimore has any intention to facilitate Jackson’s request. But because the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, the quarterback is still able to negotiate an offer sheet with any one of the 31 other teams. Baltimore, however, can match that contract.

But if the offseason continues on its current course — with Jackson not receiving any interest on the open market and still unable to come to a long-term agreement with the Ravens — then at some point, Jackson will face a choice.

Will he play on the franchise tender in 2023?

Harbaugh was asked that question during his Monday media session.

“I don’t know,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know anything, really.”

Jackson is set to make $32.4 million if he plays under the franchise tender in 2023, which would make him vastly underpaid. Jackson and the Ravens have until July 17 to work out a long-term contract.

Harbaugh reiterated his belief that things between the Ravens and Jackson will work out to where the quarterback will continue playing for Baltimore.

“You’ve got two sides that appreciate each other here,” Harbaugh said. “I think Lamar believes in us and we believe in Lamar. And we know where we want to go forward. So, it’s a monetary thing, that can be figured out, that can be worked out. That’s just a matter of negotiation. And I think we just keep going down that road and eventually it’ll work out.

“There’s always going to be creative ways to figure that stuff out.”