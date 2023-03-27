John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s trade request: I’m thinking about him as our quarterback

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 27, 2023, 12:10 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Just as Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was getting ready to sit down and speak to reporters at the NFL’s annual meeting in Arizona, quarterback Lamar Jackson went public with his trade request.

So, naturally, the first question to Harbaugh was if he had any reaction to it.

“I haven’t seen the tweet. That’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited, thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”

Harbaugh joked that he “doesn’t live in that world” of social media, saying, “Have you seen my tweets lately?” But he also didn’t want to make too much out of Jackson’s timing for making the request public, given that Jackson said he made the request back on March 2.

“I don’t think Lamar keeps too much track of when the meetings happen and things like that, but he might,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t read too much into it.”

Jackson might not, but someone in his orbit clearly does, as the timing was too specific to be coincidental.

Still, Harbaugh said he’s anticipating Jackson will be Baltimore’s quarterback for Week One of the 2023 season.

“You’ve got to plan for all the contingencies for sure. But I’m pretty fired up about Lamar Jackson,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, Lamar Jackson is a great player. Lamar came back in great shape last year. He’s fired up to play. That’s the Lamar that I’m looking forward to seeing. Can’t wait to get back on the grass and go to work. And I’m confident that’s going to happen.”

The Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which means Jackson is allowed to negotiate with other teams on an offer sheet. But to this point, there has not been any reported interest in Jackson on the open market.

Even with Jackson’s trade request going public on Monday morning, Harbaugh said he feels like Jackson and the Ravens can get back on the same page and move forward together.

“It’s going to work itself out,” Harbaugh said. “Believe me, if we’re playing football next year and Lamar Jackson’s the quarterback, we’re all going to be happy. And he’s going to be fired up to play and he’s going to be happy to be out there playing, too — because that’s the kind of guy he is. I mean, he loves to play. He loves his teammates. He loves his coaches.

“That’s just how it works. It’s a fluid kind of a thing. There’s no periods on any of this.”

13 responses to “John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s trade request: I’m thinking about him as our quarterback

  1. LOL What a joke all the way around. Lamar isn’t too bright and apparently neither are the Ravens organization.

  3. Think of all the playoff success you’ve had with Lamar, Jon. And all you can hope to achieve with Lamar in the future, like one more win in a playoff game. It’s so exciting!

  4. Kirk Cousins for Lamar Jackson straight up. Trade purple jerseys. No draft picks, just a QB swap.

  5. Harbaugh is one of the NFL’s worst liars and has been caught so many times trying to gloss over a factual problem within the organization.

    A lack of accountability with DeCosta and Whinebaugh is part of this problem of theirs.

    They’re in a far deeper mess than people realize which is likely why Johnny is doing his damage control speech here today.

    Your QB, who has the leverage on you, who you don’t want to pay more money towards, has asked PUBLICLY to be dealt on the tag. No sane franchise would offer 2 1st rd picks and pay more guaranateed than what was already offered. It’s not going to happen.

    Atlanta might be the only team who would do it and it’s hard to change your offensive system overnight like that and have it be successful. Look at NE last year. Continuity and stability on the staff is crucial.

  8. So, who will realistically trade for him? If the compensation remains in the same ballpark (2x first-round picks), what’s the difference vs just offering him a contract that the Ravens wouldn’t have matched from his tag?

  9. Come on Johnny boy. You want him because he kept you employed.
    Certainly wasn’t your in game decisions, challenges, or adjusting to situations.

    I’m a Ravens fan. I don’t want to hear Ravens fans complaining to my comments.

    All three points are 100% acurate.

  11. “I’m excited, thinking about Lamar all the time.” Salivating over getting 2 first round draft picks and no longer having the worst headache of my life!

  12. byaaah says:
    March 27, 2023 at 12:18 pm
    Kirk Cousins for Lamar Jackson straight up. Trade purple jerseys. No draft picks, just a QB swap.

    ————-

    For Vikings fans that would be the best day since drafting Moss.

