John Lynch: We listen to anything, but we like Trey Lance on our team

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 27, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

About two years ago, the 49ers traded up to acquire the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

That selection turned into quarterback Trey Lance.

But after Lance missed nearly all of the 2022 season due to injury, San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said on Monday that 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy is the “leader in the clubhouse” to be the Niners’ starter in 2023.

With that being the case, could the 49ers end up trading Lance?

“We like Trey on our team right now,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “Kyle [Shanahan] and I always joke we’d trade each other if someone would give us a good enough deal. So we listen to anything but we like Trey on our team.

“We’re very excited about the way he’s progressing, about his opportunity. I think he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there, get back under center, and be healthy again.”

Lance suffered a fractured ankle in Week Two but is expected to be medically cleared during San Francisco’s offseason program.

In eight games with four starts, Lance has completed 55 percent of his career passes for 797 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 235 yards with one TD.

9 responses to “John Lynch: We listen to anything, but we like Trey Lance on our team

  1. “We like Trey Lance on our team”………. Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

  6. Harsh truth is Brock Purdy’s Jay Cutler-like effort in the NfCCG let the Niners know his limits and are no longer 100% on him. Purdy wasn’t wrong, but if I want a SB, I want the guy who will fight to play like Mahomes. It’s just about separating the top guys from the very good, that’s all. If the Niners were sold on Purdy they would’ve traded Lance and signed a veteran stopgap until Brock returns. Niners are 100% STILL looking for their franchise QB, because Purdy ain’t it…

  7. I’d laugh like hell if someone traded for Trey Lance over Lamar.

  8. Something strange is brewing in San Francisco but with that defense and Shanahan running the offense, they’ll figure it out. I suspect with a little more tape on Purdy, teams will bring him back closer to being an average QB.

  9. Lynch HAS to say this, because Lance’s ego is so frail that if Lynch said anything negative, Lance would start bawling.

