Lamar Jackson: Ravens won’t meet my value, I’ve requested a trade

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2023, 10:57 AM EDT
Lamar Jackson doesn’t think the Ravens are willing to pay him what he’s worth, and he wants to find a team that will.

Toward that end, Jackson tweeted in a letter to his fans this morning that he has requested a trade.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me,” Jackson wrote. “All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

Jackson is currently a free agent who has had the franchise tag placed on him, which means that he is free to talk to other teams, and if one of them signs him to an offer sheet and the Ravens don’t match the offer, that team would send the Ravens its next two first-round draft picks and Jackson would go to his new team.

Unfortunately for Jackson, from all indications no other teams are willing to meet the value he thinks he’s worth either. So this may be a complicated problem for Jackson, finding both a team that will pay him what he believes he’s worth, and working out the compensation between that team and the Ravens.

  1. Lamar continues to show every day, that he is dumber than a box of rocks. He has BADLY overplayed his “hand”, and is damaged goods. Both physically, and mentally! He should have gotten an agent long ago, and didn’t. The damage he and his mom have done might be irreversible at this point.

  2. Is this still “collusion,” or is he just dumb? I’d say the latter. He can help win games, sure, but he does nothing when it actually matters. Being hurt is also something that negates the demand of a fully guaranteed contract, which he obviously wants.

  4. Now he is a self-represented tantrum thrower who is a declining skilled running back with very little pro passing talent. without his deception of run, he has NO QB skills.

  5. I’m sure the Raven’s would love to trade him. Now just to find a team to give up the draft picks required for the privilege of being able to to meet Mar’s value.

  6. Would love to have Lamar in Tennessee, but not at the cost of two 1st round picks and $50M/yr.

  7. Lamar….if another team was anxious to give you that G’teed contract, you would have been on their team already

  8. LOL!

    The Ravens are in a huge pickle here and they did it to themselves. They’ll know ask for way to much for Jackson and there will be a long standoff.

    How many teams actually believe in running an NCAA offense for Lamar Jackson and tossing picks for it, while overpaying with no leverage?

    lol

  9. With him and Austin Ekeler, there are two high profile running backs on the trade market

  12. Does this guy not know he has been available for a trade since they tagged him? I swear you can’t teach this kinda stupidity.

  14. Well Lamar, since you’ve been working so hard to represent yourself, how many other teams are interested in you and willing to meet your “value”? There have been no reports of any competing offers from any other team, but you would know best.

  19. I don’t remotely blame Jackson for wanting to maximize his earnings; that’s his prerogative. But it’s pretty insulting of his “fans” for him to pitch that he’s going to stretch out for himself and his family and then claim that winning big matters so much to him. Sorry Lamar, in your salary cap sport those two items are mutually exclusive, not to mention that the biggest issue at hand is his desire for a fully-guaranteed long contract that would be unwise for a team to hand out given Jackson’s style of play that will be susceptible to injury or premature decline. This is called “talking out of both sides of your mouth”, and it’s not an honorable thing.

  22. I can’t wait to see how many people say “he’s not worth it, he needs to take what he’s being offered, he’s a RB playing QB, etc.”

    Does anyone do that to you about your current job or career?

  23. Here lies another problem with not having an agent- he’s over-valuing himself and can’t see the forest from the trees.

  24. All college football programs need to create a program to educate their “student” athletes on the importance of proper representation after their college careers. We’ve watched this knucklehead burn at least $50M in what could have been even more multi-generational wealth for the Jackson bloodline.

  25. It appears Lamar is over estimating his dollar worth to a NFL football team. A guy who doesn’t recognize that he can’t win the Superbowl when he takes to large a portion of the salary cap. I doubt he’s going to find much interest.

  26. wants to help a team win a superbowl ! but, wants a contract that takes a big chunk of a teams salary cap to be able to sign players !? definite pass on this guy for my team …Browns screwed the league w that ridiculous watson contract

  28. With two first round picks as an additional part of the price tag I would say they have valued him plenty.

  29. Before Viking fans start posting to get this guy, I say no…let’s work on finding our next QB in the draft instead.

  30. You know the funny part of all of this…

    It’s that if they DO find a trade partner… then the Ravens have to suddenly bring up..

    But he was an MVP !
    But his winning percentage as a stater is one of the best in NFL History !!
    He is Barely 26 years old !
    He is greatest Dual threat QB in NFL history…

    They have to now list all the reasons that Jackson lists to try to get paid…to in turn get them what THEY want now.

  31. Unfortunately for Jackson, from all indications no other teams are willing to meet the value he thinks he’s worth either.

    ======================

    What’s the point in requesting a trade when teams have known he was available and been free to talk to him for the last 2 weeks and haven’t talked to him?

    He’s also been free to reach out to other teams personally but hasn’t done so to the best of my knowledge. He wants everyone to come to him and to kiss the ring, which he doesn’t and will never have.

  32. He’s not signed. Can you trade rights to a player non under contract? How would the compensation be different from his RFA tag? Essentially, he’s saying he will sign the tag.

  33. Who has been interested in meeting his value. The tag essentially is a trade, so the ravens would have to trade him for less than the 2 first round picks?

    I think Lamar needs to take a long hard look in the mirror. There was a bidding war for Watson who was sued by 20+ women for some pretty disgusting acts. Meanwhile, there is no land rush to acquire Lamar.

  34. So…if the two draft picks were not attached, what teams would be interested and what do you think they would offer?

  36. I have no idea why serious people think this is a collusion thing. Does anyone for a second think that no team would fork up what Jackson is demanding if it was Mahomes or Burrow in this situation? Jackson is simply not good enough for that sort of deal.

  37. This guy is delusional. And no team will give up two first round picks for a quarterback whose career is one knee injury away from going down the toilet.

  38. Evidently, no other NFL team will meet what you believe your “value” to be. The Ravens won’t give him away. They tagged him so he could find what his worth is and he’s received ZERO phone calls. If a good trade value is offered the Ravens will jump on it to get rid of this headache. If not then he either signs the tag and plays for 32 mil, or sits out and costs himself more millions.

  40. i think it would help significantly if folks knew his self appraised value.

  41. Make it happen, Jets!!! he’s like, half of Rodger’s age and won’t try to run your personnel dept

  42. This puts him in a real difficult situation. There is no team that wants him in exchange for two number one picks. He has lost all the leverage and the ravens are smart for placing the tag on him so he could see no one came calling.

  43. Unreal, this guy. By all indications the Ravens have been patient and more than reasonable with him and they’re a well respected organization. So, who’s going to want to deal for him knowing what he’s put them through? If his experience so far as a free agent is any indication, probably nobody. And by the way I’m not a Ravens fan.

  44. He’s making the Ravens look smart in their decision not to give him DeShaun Watson’s contract. There’s something to be said for a player who’s not completely about money, especially at that position. Lamar has continually hurt his own brand since sitting out that playoff game. Lamar won’t get what he thinks he’s worth.

  45. Mutually assured destruction used be a deterant to standoffs like this, which is gonna end badly for everyone involved.

  46. If the tag can be recinded that’s the only way a trade could possibly happen because no team is giving up 2 firsts. And second what team is going to offer him more than the Ravens have? He has boxed himself into a corner with no way out…

  48. Obviously, Lamar never needed an agent because he knows exactly what he wants. And there are teams interested in Jackson, don’tbe be fooled by these reports. The Browns initially said they weren’t interested in Watson and we all know how that turned out. A trade is very different than matching the Ravens offer. Smart move on Lamar’s part, if he doesn’t feel the Ravens are agreeing in his value.

  49. chino62885 says:
    March 27, 2023 at 11:02 am
    Does this guy not know he has been available for a trade since they tagged him? I swear you can’t teach this kinda stupidity.

    Right, but he’s been thinking the entire time his position would lead to a higher offer. That’s clearly not coming and it’s over.

    He has DeCosta over a barrel, though. He quit on his time, he’s overpaid at the moment, which creates a serious problem for further negotiations by a brand new team who doesn’t even know him.

    He has a weird kind of leverage. He can eventually cave after holding out all summer, but how does that help Baltimore? Baltimore should have paid him way earlier in his rookie contract to avoid this, but they think they’re the smartest front office in football, even though they aren’t close.

    Again, how many teams would even bid for him? Atlanta? The Jets? Do people really want to give up picks and not have leverage with him at all? I’d say now. His stupidity is actually working against Baltimore, but they drafted this kid.

  52. He’s about to learn two very valuable lessons in this world: 1) You eff around and you find out and 2) When keeping it real goes wrong.

  53. He definitely won’t be traded before the draft. Teams needing a QB will try to get a rookie contract starter first. Failing that, they could offer for Lamar (using 2024 + 2025 picks) and see what the Ravens do.

    The Ravens should draft a QB.

  54. Attention shoppers! Walmart’s Blue Light Special of the day, straight swap of Danger Wilson for Lamar. Buy now and we will throw in three late round picks!

  55. With his FA designation, an offer sheet from another team is a de facto trade that no team has agreed to. If I were the Ravens, I would tell him that we are not going to shop you but feel free to shop yourself for trade offers and we will give them due consideration.

  56. What team would be dumb enough to offer him his ridiculous price and at the same time be forced to lose two first round picks?

  58. Without an agent he has taken the “business” out of the deal and it is all personal. You can’t do this unless you keep it business not personal. Get an agent so we don’t have to listen to upcomming collusion claims coming soon to a web page near you.

  59. His posted statement is another indication of why he needs an agent. He can’t wrap his head around the fact that NO team thinks he is worth what he thinks he’s worth. I honestly believe if the Ravens were to ask for one 1’st rounder and one 2’nd rounder they would not get a buyer. It’s all about teams not wanting to give big guaranteed money to running QB with a very mediocre arm. I hope the Ravens look for a QB project in the 2’nd or 3’rd round of this years draft. Lamar has poisoned the well in Baltimore.

  60. I really hope he goes to New England. To watch how those fans put a spin on it. Lol.

  61. totally hear him – I’ve been trying for weeks to figure out a way that a man can support and do right by his family with $150M guaranteed, and I just can’t. Family first.

  64. It certainly appears that no other team believes he is worth the combination of 2 first round picks and a significantly guaranteed contract. Then again there clearly is some form of owner collusion since no team wants to rock the boat on either signing a non-exclusively tendered player and/or increasing contractual guarantees. I mean, when was the last non-exclusively tagged player actually signed by another team? The Ravens have the leverage, but that doesn’t mean it is going to be pretty.

  65. No need for other teams to make a play for him pre-draft. Plus he’s unrepresented so wait until he’s forced to make a decision in crunch time and see how he responds. Probably get him much cheaper then he’s expecting and other “team friendly” terms.

  67. Lamar bet on himself last season and lost when he confirmed the injury-prone concern that all NFL teams had. He should have accepted the Ravens $133M guaranteed for 3 years. Once the Ravens franchise tagged him, they essentially provided a means of trading him, but apparently there are no takers. Now it seems he’ll either play for $32M or sit out.

  68. Problem Lamar is that as a running QB and playing only 75% of the games the last two years shows you CANNOT be given a fully guaranteed contract. The numbers I heard they were offering you were only 2nd most guaranteed money to the DWat contract that no other team seems to be replicating. It’s not “collusion” if no other teams nor players are demanding 100% guaranteed nor are getting 100% guaranteed contracts. It was also super questionable to give it to the person who got it in the first place.

  69. The problem LJ faces is he’ll likely have a shorter career than a traditional pocket passer. This effects his value to NFL teams. Exhibit A: Cam Newton is 33 and is a backup QB option currently. Many see this and think can Lamar evolve? Maybe he will. Good luck to any team acquiring him!

  70. You lost that lovin’ feelin’
    Whoa, that lovin’ feelin’
    You lost that lovin’ feelin’
    Now it’s gone, gone, gone, whoa-oh

  73. I’d like him on the Vikings, but I wouldn’t give up two 1st rd picks, plus a massive contract to do it. I’d rather move up in the draft and grab one of the top QB’s.

  75. See you in 2024. Maybe. No one now will pony up and maybe never. Never push all your chips in holding a pair of 3’s.

  76. This is a shame. Why the hell doesnt he just get an agent its not too late dude. Million dollar talent 10 cent head.

  77. I posted before that I would take the Colts #4 overall and a 5th round pick.
    Don’t need two first round picks.
    I’ll just take the #4 at this point just to get rid of this distraction.

    Another week of this charade, I might just take the 5th rounder.

  78. One of the biggest career mistakes a player can make is not making an inaccurate determination of his own value, it’s vocalizing it. I’d take the Rodgers drama over this guy anytime, any day.

  80. Also note franchise tag deadline was March 7th so this shows Ravens had Lamar’s request prior to deadline and essentially gave him the opportunity to find best deal knowing he wasn’t going to play under franchise tag. Ravens guiltless in this charade by Lamar.

  81. “So this may be a complicated problem for Jackson”
    And also a complicated problem for BAL. If a suitor steps up they will have to seriously reduce what they’re asking for in compensation. They want multiple high-level picks for a young QB or maybe AR12, but it’s just not going to happen.

  82. “Baltimore Flock nation”. That’s even funnier than the “Baker Reagan Mayfield” signoff.

  83. I get the sense Goodell is going to have to solve this one—it’s getting very ugly. I feel like I’m rewatching Chernobyl.

    Jackson thinks making lots of noise will magically get him what he wants. Forget the compensation… is there even a team willing to give him the contract he demands? But also, Baltimore is stupid and stubborn. They aren’t going to get what they want either. If Indy offers the 4th and Minshew, they should take it.

  85. It’s gonna be difficult for Jackson to find a team that will develop a playbook as sophisticated the Ravens did to optimize his dual threat style. And now, injuries are a concern for him. I kind of think Jackson lost his focus. He should have accepted an offer by the Ravens and maintain the will to work hard and improve in the passing game while reaching the playoff on a consistent basis.

  86. Lamar is self-evaluating himself right out of the league … just like Colin Kaepernick did to himself.

  87. Skimping out on an agent has cost this man hundreds of millions of dollars. Imagine negotiating a 9 figure contract without an attorney or some kind of certified professional because that is the equivalent of what he is doing right now. It’s unfathomable to me as a business owner that has several high dollar long term contracts with different corporations. Those type of deals require different types of attorneys, bankers, and consultants. There’s so much nuanced language that goes into a contract of that value no matter what type of business you’re running.

  88. He had one good year and even then he was overrated. He is simply not worth it and his biggest problem is that he still has a chip on his shoulder from draft day. He needs to get help…both a psychiatrist and an agent.

  89. No team will touch this toxic dumpster fire with a 10′ pole. Shoulda got an agent, pal! See you in the XFL.

  90. “Worth” is a two way street. There has to be a buyer and a seller. We have a seller here but no apparent buyer at the seller’s price.

  91. I’ve said many times that Lame’s IQ is indicated by his jersey number. Little did I know this number actually doubles what he can use.

  92. Lamar does not seem to realize that perceived value, and actual value are two very different things. Especially since no other teams seem to be filling up his dance card.

  93. In reality he didn’t really need an agent, he just needed to be intelligent and self aware. As soon as the Josh Allen contract was filed he could have got a copy of it and told the Ravens he would like this deal. Probably would have got it quickly in 2021.

    Now after his last 2 seasons no team is going to meet his self perceived value, and sadly for him I don’t think he understands that.

  95. papad says:
    March 27, 2023 at 11:22 am
    The problem LJ faces is he’ll likely have a shorter career than a traditional pocket passer. This effects his value to NFL teams. Exhibit A: Cam Newton is 33 and is a backup QB option currently. Many see this and think can Lamar evolve? Maybe he will. Good luck to any team acquiring him!
    Please tell me why Josh Allen is going to have a much longer career than Lamar when he clearly takes on more punishment much like Cam Newtown did.

  96. If he was a decent passer he would have a chance on the market. He should take a lesson from the RG3 catastrophe…

  97. Jets need to weigh the cost of making an offer, if they were to get him, draft picks and all, against the cost of the Aaron Rogers trade.

  98. I’m starting to question this kids intelligence. He’s got a bunch of yes men (and a yes mom) around him.

  101. Lame is not a dual threat – his is one dimensional – run first and to ignore others on the offense. He has won as many playoff games as Kirk Cousins. And his skill set is in decline as he’s been injured multiple times. The only reason he can throw is because of the likelihood he’ll run – he cannot read a defense and likely doesn’t know the passing playbook since he throws so little as a STARTING QB. He is a running back who interrupts his running to throw the ball.

  102. This is one sentence? “Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.” Dude…. seriously… Hire an agent.

  103. Satan says:
    March 27, 2023 at 11:11 am
    This guy is delusional. And no team will give up two first round picks for a quarterback whose career is one knee injury away from going down the toilet

    Every QB is a knee injury away from going down the toilet. Lamar’s problem is he is not a good passer. He has only thrown for 3000 yards once in his career. And 3000 is a very low number compared to what NFL teams expect

  104. This is one sentence? “As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.” Dude… seriously… Hire an agent!

  105. This will not end well for Mr. Jackson or the Ravens…The “ worth “ is the subjective dilemma. Baltimore needs to start implementing Plan B…..another rookie deal QB.He is not returning.
    And Number 8 needs to implement Plan B…. Get an agent….be flexible

  106. Which team will sacrifice their future, any chance of playoffs and Super Bowl for the next 10 years to pay 1 player and cripple themselves from paying several meaningful position to build a good team?
    Hopefully…. NONE!

  109. Coupon Email says:
    March 27, 2023 at 11:05 am

    I can’t wait to see how many people say “he’s not worth it, he needs to take what he’s being offered, he’s a RB playing QB, etc.”

    Does anyone do that to you about your current job or career?

    Actually “yes” …

    Ask anyone who has been down or right sized during their career and in their it wasn’t some unknown behind a keyboard it was their BOSS.

    Every time you get fired or laid off someone is telling you “you aren’t worth it” and if you want to work in your next job you had better “take what he’s being offered”.

    Slept thru Economics 101 did you?

  110. Good for him. NFL is the most profitable sport and the most violent with th emost injuries and serious injuries, yet the only one where contracts are not guaranteed (most NHL contracts are and teams cant get out of them).

  111. Big congrats to the ravens front office. I’d say they couldn’t have handled the situation any better but they literally didn’t have to do a thing to get the results that’s best for them going forward. Lamar did it all himself. They’ve avoided their second Flacco situation.

  112. The amount of $$ he has left on the table due to ego is comical at this point. Lamar has no clue what he’s doing.

  113. He does not have to request a trade. The Ravens made him available to all 31 other teams by showing him the respect of the lower tag so he had his freedom. Maybe they now know he hopes they won’t match but you can’t match a nonexistent offer.

  114. Lamar doesn’t seem to understand the difference between his market value, which is determined by what someone is willing to pay, and his own sense of worth. It’s just like selling a house. Maybe you spent a ton remodeling it so you think its value is what you put in, but it’s only worth what someone is willing to offer.

  115. If Lamar Jackson can convince a team to give him the ~ $250 million guaranteed that he thinks he’s worth, then good for him. But supposedly the Ravens offered him $133 million guaranteed, over five years, plus additional compensation. Is the difference really worth this drama? Isn’t $133 million enough to live a comfortable life? Can his ego not survive unless no other quarterback is paid more than him?

  116. Umm Lamar you’ve been up for TRADE since they tagged you.

    All someone who is interested in you has to do is make you an offer you’ll accept and the Raven either have to match that offer or accept 2 x #1s as you walk out the door.

    By the way HOW many teams have made you an offer you’ll accept? …. thought so.

  117. I bet if he had at least gone out there for that playoff game and gave it a shot, we’d all be viewing him very differently.

  119. Jackson is looking for a way to salvage his pride here. He can’t settle for anything the Ravens offer at any time without looking like he realizes he drastically overshot his goals. Now he wants to find another team to negotiate with, he can take far less and say “I never said I wanted guaranteed money, just that the Ravens weren’t offering what I wanted.” If Jackson had someone working for him to let teams know it would not take a fully guaranteed deal to get him signed I’m betting the Ravens could get their 2 ones and move on.

