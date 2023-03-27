Lamar Jackson: Ravens won’t meet my value, I’ve requested a trade

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson doesn’t think the Ravens are willing to pay him what he’s worth, and he wants to find a team that will.

Toward that end, Jackson tweeted in a letter to his fans this morning that he has requested a trade.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me,” Jackson wrote. “All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

Jackson is currently a free agent who has had the franchise tag placed on him, which means that he is free to talk to other teams, and if one of them signs him to an offer sheet and the Ravens don’t match the offer, that team would send the Ravens its next two first-round draft picks and Jackson would go to his new team.

Unfortunately for Jackson, from all indications no other teams are willing to meet the value he thinks he’s worth either. So this may be a complicated problem for Jackson, finding both a team that will pay him what he believes he’s worth, and working out the compensation between that team and the Ravens.