Les Snead: Rams have interest in Odell Beckham, but he has to decide his next chapter

The Rams are interested in bringing Odell Beckham Jr. back, if the price is right.

Rams General Manager Les Snead said today that the Rams have “definitely” discussed signing Beckham and have outlined what they’re willing to offer him. But Snead indicated that the ball is in Beckham’s court as far as whether he’s willing to accept the contract the Rams have offered.

“I think Odell is going to have to determine his next chapter,” Snead said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Beckham indicated he has been offered only $4 million a year and wants significantly more than that. Snead’s comments suggest the Rams aren’t going to come up from what they’ve already offered.

Beckham signed with the Rams in November of 2021, three days after the Browns cut him, and he helped them win the Super Bowl. But he suffered a torn ACL in that Super Bowl, and he missed the entire 2022 season. Plenty of teams have shown interest in signing Beckham, but being interested in him and being willing to give him the kind of money he’s seeking are two different things.