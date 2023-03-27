Mark Davis: I apologized to Derek Carr for not getting it done

USA TODAY Sports

After nine years, the Raiders have a new quarterback.

They released longtime signal-caller Derek Carr in February and signed Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this month to start fresh at the position.

But as Las Vegas let Carr go, the team’s owner had a message for him.

“I apologized to him for not getting it done,” Davis said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr was the Raiders’ quarterback for nine seasons, beginning as a second-round pick in 2014. Between Oakland and Las Vegas, the team had two winning seasons in that span and made the postseason twice. Carr started just one playoff game, though, as he suffered a broken leg to prematurely end his 2016 season.

Overall, the Raiders went 63-79 in Carr’s 142 games over the last nine years.

“I’ll take the responsibility because the buck stops here,” Davis said. “It’s up to me to get it right.”

With G.M. Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels calling the shots, the Raiders will now try to build a winner with a different quarterback — whether that’s Garoppolo or a young quarterback who comes in to compete through the draft.