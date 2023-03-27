Meek Mill tells Robert Kraft that Lamar Jackson wants to play for Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT
Ken Francis apparently isn’t the only non-certified NFLPA agent who has been talking to teams on Lamar Jackson’s behalf.

At the ownership meetings in Arizona, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Meek Mill texted Kraft three or four days ago, telling him that Jackson wants to play for the Patriots.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Kraft told Mill that it would be coach Bill Belichick’s decision regarding whether to pursue Jackson.

Some have suggested that perhaps the Patriots will make a run at Jackson, possibly after the 2023 draft, when the two first-round picks that would go to the Ravens would be from the 2024 and 2025 drafts.

The more effective strategy could be to try to work out a trade with the Ravens. The question is whether the Ravens want more than two first-round picks to do a deal, given that they have the right to make any offer sheet Jackson signs with another team.

Also, if the Ravens decide to trade Jackson, they may insist on sending him to a team other than the Patriots, given the history of acrimony between the franchises.

40 responses to “Meek Mill tells Robert Kraft that Lamar Jackson wants to play for Patriots

  2. Belichick should sign him. After all, he’s the greatest coach of all time who doesn’t need Brady to win division titles or playoff games and isn’t just an over-glorified defensive coordinator, right?

  4. Go from Tom Brady (arguably the greatest Quarterback of his generation) to Mac Jones (ugh) to Lamar Jackson (below intelligence, runs constantly, and thinks he is the most valuable part of whatever team he’s on)? Hard pass. Coach Bellicheck likes Quarterbacks that can read a defense, learn a playbook, take direction, and be a team player. Jackson checks none of those boxes. Let the Rat Birds wallow in their own mess.

  6. Why would the pocket-passing Patriots seek a run-first drama-queen? It didn’t work with Cam Newton. It won’t work with Lamar Jackson.

  7. If the Ravens were to seriously consider trading LJ to the Patriots, there are between $133 and $250 million guaranteed reasons that they would avoid, which would go a long way towards getting past any acrimony.

  9. “Coach Bellicheck likes Quarterbacks that can read a defense, learn a playbook, take direction, and be a team player.”

    He also likes coordinators with no relevant experience who are glacially slow to adjust and succeed in poisoning first round draft picks, and will not be taking questions at this time.

  10. What is “below intelligence”? Is that like “below grammar?”
  11. Offer them a 3rd round pick and a bag of deflated footballs. See what happens.

  16. I’m way more interested in the fact that Meek Mill and Robert Kraft have a texting relationship! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  17. There is 0% chance New England is going to “Meet Mar’s value”

    Another non-story attaching a team to Mar that isn’t interested.

  19. Does that mean Lamar’s mom would have learn the Patriot way? My popcorn would be so ready…

  20. Lamar wants to play for anyone that wants him. It appears no one does. Shocker I know.

    It really is open season for a certain element to insult Lamar’s intelligence. This would never happen with a White player.

  22. Its be funny if Belichick signs him and all the pats fans who’ve been spouting about Jackson being an injury prone running back now say belichick is a genius for finding the next great QB. Lol

  23. That’s great, but that’s not going to happen.

    “No one wants to play for BB”

    lol

    Another myth debunked. Again.

  24. The Patriots wanna win, so why would they chase a guy who thought it was ok to bail on his team in the playoffs

  25. You know, two first round picks is a tall order… but since Bill Belichick doesn’t seem to know how to draft in the first round, they’re going to go to waste anyway. It almost makes sense for the Pats to trade for Lamar.

  26. Pats should pass on LJ. He’s damaged goods as a running QB. His best days are behind him.

  28. LOL! Belichick has already seen the older version of this in Cam Newton! There’s ZERO chance he’s going down this road again!

  29. I’d be surprised to see this, but who knows. Doesn’t seem like a Belichick kind of move.

    But if they DID get Jackson, the Patriots would be a real contender again. The AFC East would have 4 of the top 8-9 QB’s. Pretty crazy.

  30. I don’t know why so many people think Lamar would be a bad fit in NE. If any team could adapt its probably them.

  31. I’m sure Robert Kraft made and kept his billions by listening to entertainment, uh, “personalities”, for advice in managing his businesses….

  32. If Lamar can’t throw, can’t read defenses, can’t learn a playbook, can’t do this or that, then how the heck does he win MVP and 74% of his games with garbage receivers? Please explain that geniuses. And what does that say those who can do all those things, but haven’t accomplished anything more Lamar other than Mahomes? Please make your comments make sense without the hate. I know, impossible ask. LOL.

  35. When it comes to QB, belichick has a type. Check his draft history. One year with no option better than Cam does not make me think otherwise.

    Sounds like desperation from Lamar.

