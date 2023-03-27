NFL owners will vote on allowing in-stadium sports books to stay open on game days

Getty Images

The NFL is continuing its embrace of sports gambling.

The latest example is a vote scheduled for today at the league meeting, at which the owners are expected to approve keeping in-stadium sports books open on game days.

The league has already allowed sports books to operate inside NFL stadiums, but the current rules require those casinos to be closed on game day. That will no longer be the case if owners vote to adopt this rule change.

For decades, the NFL distanced itself from gambling. But in recent years, the league has seen legalized betting as a key source of revenue and driver of fan interest. And so, although betting on games remains strictly forbidden for players (as Calvin Ridley found out the hard way), fans are encouraged to gambling. Including in the stadium, on game day.