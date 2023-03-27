No news at league meetings of potential run at Lamar Jackson

March 27, 2023
Whether Lamar Jackson is in check or checkmate or some other specific status on his long-term contract chessboard as he tries to get the deal he has earned, it’s definitely his move.

Teams can’t, and won’t, talk to his business partner, Ken Francis. If they’re going to talk to anyone, they’re going to talk to Jackson directly. Unless, of course, Lamar hires an agent.

If Lamar wants a long-term deal and/or an offer sheet from another team, he needs to do something to alter the current status quo. Because the current status quo is quiet.

Here’s what Peter King had to say about the issue in his latest edition of Football Morning in America, filed from Phoenix: “Not a soul here is even whispering about the prospect of Jackson getting an offer sheet, and there’s no sign of talks between the Ravens and Jackson to try to rekindle contract discussions.”

Lamar’s only chance of changing the existing dynamic is to hire an agent. And while recent events reasonably should make him more inclined to do it, there’s a chance he’s more determined not to.

If he doesn’t, it’s highly unlikely that anyone will try to sign him to an offer sheet, especially given the very real possibility that the Ravens would match.

Which would bring it all back to where it’s been for more than two years. Jackson and the Ravens, trying to work out a long-term deal. Something they haven’t been able to do yet, and possibly never will.

Frankly, Lamar’s best play would have been to show up in Arizona, making himself personally available to talk to any interested teams. No one could claim they don’t know how to track him down if he’s right there at the Biltmore, available to meet face to face with anyone who wants to meet with him.

  2. The Ravens are stuck with him….and his 2800 yards of passing offense he brings to the table

  3. When you got your boy Kenroy calling around to NFL teams on your behalf and all you hear back is crickets, it might be time to re-examine some of your business decisions.

  4. Jackson is a dead issue. Owners won’t give up 2 high draft pix + pay him just because Cleveland overpaid for Watson. Guy has 2 yrs on those banged up legs. Reminds me of Newton, who is still trying to convince GMs he isn’t broken-down. Ravens are stuck with him. Go prove it, Lamar, because history is not on your side.

  5. I’m a ravens, like Lamar. But he doesn’t seem to be the brightest apple on the tree. Seems like he forgot on draft night 31 teams thought he was a WR. One team gave him a shot at QB. Now he’s doing everything he can to ruin his relationship with that team. Strange turn of events.

  7. Teams arent going to write a contract so the Ravens can match it. unintended consequences of the rule..

  8. Again, Lamar should announce his intention of signing the tag sometime in September.

  9. He is just not worth all that guaranteed money and 2 first round picks. If a team is foolish enough to do it, the Ravens will be happy to collect 2 1st round picks. The teams will ask him why he quit on his team last year. I am curious to see what he says about that. Good teams do not pay quitters.

  11. When negotiating to buy a new car, those who are willing to walk away if their terms are not met get the best deals. You can only walk away if your old car is still serviceable.
    Every team has a serviceable quarterback on their roster. Sure, they are not as good or flashy as the new potential quarterback, but the teams know what terms they want and are willing to walk away. Unfortunately for Jackson, the terms that have been advertised for his services don’t meet the terms the buyers will consider.
    When I go for my next car, I’ll be at a Chevy dealer, not BMW or Mercedes. I already know their terms are unacceptable to me.

  12. I think it is safe to stop talking about this until after the draft. After the draft there will be more speculation then likely nothing worth reporting until mandatory off season activities start and he is there…or not. I’m a fan of the Ravens but don’t see how any of his supporters can still support this situation. Ok, some think he deserves guaranteed money. Fine, lets debate that. Even if someone think thinks he deserves guaranteed money he’s not going to get it without having access and experience an agent would have and without having an agent advise him on his public relations failures.

  13. Teams interested in Lamar would rather do a sign and trade deal rather than work through the parameters of the non-exclusive franchise tag. Teams don’t want to do the Ravens’ negotiating for them, nor do they want to tie-up their salary cap for a week waiting for the Ravens to match their offer.

    Eventually the Ravens will have to either give Lamar what he wants or decide to trade him and move on. Jeremy Fowler reports that Lamar is ready to move on from the Ravens and that the Ravens have told some players that they’re not fully committed to keeping Lamar.

    It’ll take some time but the status quo isn’t sustainable going into the season.

  14. There is no point in having discussions with him as the complexities of a contract will go over his head. That’s if you’re even lucky enough to get him on the phone. Why would a team spend weeks drawing up a deal just to have him not read it and go to the end to see the money and have him say no? He had no respect for that process and hkneatly why should he? That is the job of a certified nfl agents. He needs to stop this madness and get himself paid while he still can.

  15. “Collusion”

    Lamar dug his own grave by demanding a guaranteed contract because the Browns are the Browns and gave Watson that insane contract. That’s all it is. He’s being stubborn and doing what the NFLPA advised of him do, too.
    Every negative thing impacting a minority player or coach isn’t collusion or something like that.

  17. To begin with, let’s be very clear: Lamar will eventually be getting the deal that the totality of his on field and off field performances have earned. As noted ad nauseam, Lamar has played this all wrong from the beginning and this tedious story would likely be over with if he had just used some common sense and hired an agent. It is hard to label what’s folded simply as collusion when savvy, competitive businessmen decide to not do something obviously stupid. It is not surprising that no one wants to deal with Lamar directly. Just like with the Aaron Rodgers situation, deals happen when the parties to deals budge a little bit and decide they want the deal to happen.

  19. Kwesi can be fleeced by just about any other GM in the league, just give it time. Minnesota will embarrass itself again.

  20. Mahomes is the only QB in the league even close to being worth that kind of $$$ and two first round picks…

