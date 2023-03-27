No news at league meetings of potential run at Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Whether Lamar Jackson is in check or checkmate or some other specific status on his long-term contract chessboard as he tries to get the deal he has earned, it’s definitely his move.

Teams can’t, and won’t, talk to his business partner, Ken Francis. If they’re going to talk to anyone, they’re going to talk to Jackson directly. Unless, of course, Lamar hires an agent.

If Lamar wants a long-term deal and/or an offer sheet from another team, he needs to do something to alter the current status quo. Because the current status quo is quiet.

Here’s what Peter King had to say about the issue in his latest edition of Football Morning in America, filed from Phoenix: “Not a soul here is even whispering about the prospect of Jackson getting an offer sheet, and there’s no sign of talks between the Ravens and Jackson to try to rekindle contract discussions.”

Lamar’s only chance of changing the existing dynamic is to hire an agent. And while recent events reasonably should make him more inclined to do it, there’s a chance he’s more determined not to.

If he doesn’t, it’s highly unlikely that anyone will try to sign him to an offer sheet, especially given the very real possibility that the Ravens would match.

Which would bring it all back to where it’s been for more than two years. Jackson and the Ravens, trying to work out a long-term deal. Something they haven’t been able to do yet, and possibly never will.

Frankly, Lamar’s best play would have been to show up in Arizona, making himself personally available to talk to any interested teams. No one could claim they don’t know how to track him down if he’s right there at the Biltmore, available to meet face to face with anyone who wants to meet with him.