Robert Kraft continues his fight against antisemitism

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has become one of the leading voices against the rise of antisemitism. He’s doing all he can to reverse recent trends.

Via the Wall Street Journal, Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism has funded a $25 million campaign aimed at denouncing Jewish hate.

The effort will include ads on social media and network broadcasts.

“We’re connected from a technical point of view, but there’s a loneliness and separation that has developed,” Kraft said during an appearance on NBC’s Today. “I think that’s caused a certain divisiveness and, in some ways, has been very destructive and detrimental to our great way of life here in America.”

It has caused Kraft to see things in America that remind him of hatred that emerged in another country, nearly a century ago.

“What’s happening now, to me, looks similar to what was going on in Germany in the late ‘30s,” Kraft said. “The Jewish people represent 2.4 percent of the population, but they receive 55 percent of the hate crimes. That really prompted me to start this new foundation.”

The “Stand Up To Jewish Hate” campaign will begin to appear as a blue square with a hash tag inside it.

“We need more bridge building and solidarity,” Kraft said. “Together.”

Kraft called it a “legacy investment,” and he expressed a commitment to “do what’s right.”

It really is a simple matter of right and wrong, of humanity and inhumanity. And it shouldn’t be hard for men and women of peace and goodwill to choose a side on this one.