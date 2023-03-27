Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers trade: I’m sure they’ll figure something out, but we are in no hurry

Posted by Charean Williams on March 27, 2023, 12:26 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Robert Saleh wishes he already had Aaron Rodgers on the Jets’ roster. Rodgers, though, remains on the Packers’ roster, with the Jets and Packers not yet having agreed upon a trade to send the quarterback to New York.

Saleh said Monday he wishes the trade had happened “three years ago.”

But he still expects the trade to happen.

“You guys know me. I’m a positive thinker,” Saleh said. “I’m sure eventually they’ll figure something out.”

Rodgers wants to play for the Jets, and the Jets want Rodgers to play for them. The Packers don’t want Rodgers anymore, but they want more for Rodgers in trade than the Jets are willing to give for a player the Packers no longer want.

So, the impasse continues.

“You’d always like to [have it done already],” Saleh said. “It takes two to tango, so it’s just a process. We respect the process and whenever it gets done, it’ll get it done.”

Saleh is not concerned about the timing of adding a starting quarterback — “whoever that might be.” That’s because the quarterback the Jets are adding already knows the offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with Rodgers in Green Bay, and Rodgers has a familiarity with the system.

“There’s great rapport with the coordinator. There’s really no urgency,” Saleh said. “The quarterback is going to understand the system. The quarterback knows it. It’s just a matter of just refining skills and doing all that stuff. So, there’s no hurry on our end.”

Whether intended or not, it was a message to the Packers: You are in a bigger hurry than we are. We are willing to wait it out to get the deal we want.

Thus, the standoff continues and could for awhile. Unless, of course, Roger Goodell locks Woody Johnson and Mark Murphy in a room at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix and says, “Get it done.”

24 responses to “Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers trade: I’m sure they’ll figure something out, but we are in no hurry

  1. I think there’s one of three scenarios here. 1) a pre draft or draft day trade with no 1st round picks involved (packers cave scenario). 2) a post draft trade for future 1st round pick (jets cave scenario). 3) Pre training camp release (49ers dream scenario).

  2. I think (and I hope) this is Packers way of paying Rodgers back by making him dangle like they did. They never should have given him the power that they did.

  3. Again…articles creating a sense of urgency that doesn’t exist…. Packers benefit even greater if this drags out after June 1st…less of a cap hit. You can claim Rodgers understands the system but throw that back shoulder pass to someone that has never played with Rodgers…and watch the excuses the first half of the season as 12 and the receivers didn’t have a lot of time to get to know each other….

  4. good, hope you are ok with waiting until the day before the 1st game of the season. then hopefully the Packers will open it up to anybody that wants him. If Jets are going to lowball, let him go to San Fran for a 2035 7th round draft choice. I am more than sure that AR would also say he has the intentions of playing for San Fran when given the opportunity.

  5. singularitynow says:
    March 27, 2023 at 12:31 pm
    I think there’s one of three scenarios here. 1) a pre draft or draft day trade with no 1st round picks involved (packers cave scenario). 2) a post draft trade for future 1st round pick (jets cave scenario). 3) Pre training camp release (49ers dream scenario).

    —————

    no 3 is not an option. If he is released he gets teh 60 million guaranteed and packers have a 100 million dollar cap hit. A trade has to happen.

  6. It doesn’t matter if there is “great rapport” with Hackett. Rodgers would be moving to a completely different city, house, team and teammates, and on the other side, it’s the same with the OL, the chemistry with the receivers and so forth. To undervalue OTAs and mini camp, etc, and just expect him to go in there in mid June and act like the change of scenery means nothing in that circus of a franchise, is being naive.

    Him arriving in June would be a disaster, and that’s what may happen. People aren’t looking at GB’s position well enough…As some Packers fans have already noted, it’s about the money more so than gettting proper compensation back. If they wait until June 1, they save like 20 million as opposeed to doing it now.

    The Jets are the ones who are in a pickle because GB doesn’t have to deal Rodgers immediately. They could even wait until August if they want to. Their plans are made, NY’s are not.

  7. “ Whether intended or not, it was a message to the Packers: You are in a bigger hurry than we are. We are willing to wait it out to get the deal we want.”

    Riiiiggght. More like the Jets backpedaling to make it sound like they actually knew what they were getting into.

  9. floridapackfan says:
    March 27, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    If he is released he gets teh 60 million guaranteed and packers have a 100 million dollar cap hit. A trade has to happen.

    ———————————-

    You really think the Packers leadership are going to let Rodgers sit on the bench all season long behind Love, smirking and eye rolling for the cameras at every mistake or miscue? His post game press conferences alone will be must see TV and he wouldn’t even be the starting QB. That disfunction on display for 6 months straight will cost way more than 60 mil.

    There’s no trade if the Packers don’t reduce their asking price. The Jets and Rodgers have them over 60 million barrels.

  10. Time for a Murphy or Gutekunst presser where they announce they’re willing to a trade with any NFC or AFC team & start publicly “leaking” other team interest. The Jets are content to wait thinking they’re the only bidder… the Packers need to open-up to all offers.

  11. After an entire offseason of window dressing for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are going to continue to slow play this trade, priceless.
    I’m almost hoping it doesn’t come off.
    Seriously.

    The Packers currently are set at QB, they have a Plan A and a Plan B.
    The Jets cluelessly have no other plan at all.
    And the rest of the NFC North fans will lose their collective minds having to deal with their long term boogeyman for another season, 100% healthy.
    Oh, they’ll tell you they won’t, but we all know better. 😉

    Meanwhile, the Jets will get positively eviscerated by their fans and the N.Y. media for being so shortsighted and bungling this opportunity.
    People are going to lose their jobs over this.
    And they probably should.

  12. Cousins traded to Jets for a fourth round pick and Zach Wilson. problem solved.

  13. NOW HERE’S a thought….. “It takes 2 to TANGO”,SO have MR.Johnson and MR.Murphy “DANCE THE TANGO”.
    Whoever messes up first give the other what they want.
    should make for a funny UTUBE CLIP ,at least us fans can get some laughs outta this craziness.

  14. The team with leverage is the team who has not 1 but 2 quarterbacks. The team needing to make a move already benched their young qb last year and have made it known who they want. Funny how players like Carr had links to Jets but quickly signed elsewhere. Even free agents had leverage on the Jets. Not sure why anyone thinks the Packers are in a position they have to just let Rodgers go. Rodgers intention is to play for the Jets, his commitment per his agreed contract is to Green Bay thus entitling Green Bay to leverage the situation. I don’t want to hear how Green Bay is being unfair or silly for asking for more. They agreed to the cap issues this will put them in just as much as the player agreed that it was his intention to play for them.

    Can’t wait until it’s resolved, hope Green Bay does well for themselves.

  15. Wafflestomp says:
    March 27, 2023 at 12:55 pm
    After an entire offseason of window dressing for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are going to continue to slow play this trade, priceless.
    I’m almost hoping it doesn’t come off.
    Seriously.

    The Packers currently are set at QB, they have a Plan A and a Plan B.
    The Jets cluelessly have no other plan at all.
    And the rest of the NFC North fans will lose their collective minds having to deal with their long term boogeyman for another season, 100% healthy.
    Oh, they’ll tell you they won’t, but we all know better. 😉

    Meanwhile, the Jets will get positively eviscerated by their fans and the N.Y. media for being so shortsighted and bungling this opportunity.
    People are going to lose their jobs over this.
    And they probably should.

    ——————

    It’s classic Jets. Even the idea the media knew the Jets were meeting with Rodgers was an epic fail. How did that happen? Who, in the inner circle, leaked that out?

    No one should have known about that except for Woody Loser, Douglas and Saleh, and the private jet pilot and staff flying to CA.

    And then the arrogant “we’re going to sign your favorite players” routine, just puts all their cards on the table way too fast.

    They’re the dumbest franchise in sports.

  16. No one knows what the Packers want or what the Jets are offering but all the speculation about leverage and who is being unreasonable is amusing. I’d like to see the Packers get the two second rounders and some future conditional performance based pick and get on with it.

  17. The Packers were a middle tier offense with Rogers last year, only scoring 6 more points than the Patriots did all season.

    They aren’t getting peak Rogers, he’s a thing of the past.

  18. I stopped paying attention to this nonsense two months ago.

    I’m sure everybody is saying really important stuff though.

  19. Lamar getting a lot of attention today…look for an update or passive aggressive statement from Rodgers today. I don’t think anyone in the NFC North is scared of A A Ron.

  20. The packers better be careful. Who’s to say the jets dont get fed up and go after Lamar? If they do you have a 60 million dollar qb who can’t stand your organization and Will fight you at every turn. Not only that but this could have long term consequences. Rodgers can totally denounce the packers after he’s done playing for them and never show up to things like his jersey retirement or participate anything packers. It’s pretty childish they both need to work this out and move on.

  21. “I think (and I hope) this is Packers way of paying Rodgers back by making him dangle like they did. They never should have given him the power that they did.”

    The Packers didn’t do anything that was not in their interests to do so. remember they drafted Jordan Love, basically telling Rodgers we are done with you .. then Rodgers proceeds to have 2 MVP seasons, and then WELP!! we better go sign him and pay him waaayyy to much money and then he and the team have a bad year and immediately have buyers remorse. Enough of this narrative that the Packers have bent over backwards for Rodgers, they have done everything in their own interest.

    And if I were the Jets, I would request permission to speak to Lamar… for one, he is the better option and if they still want Rodgers why not use him to make the Pack sweat. If the Jets move on, the Packers get nothing… and if they wait till after the draft, 2024 Jet picks will be late round picks. They should take this years 2 and 3 and move on

  22. The Jets are betting on the rapport between Hackett and Rodgers. I don’t doubt Rodgers can be a huge asset to the Jets yearning for a playoff appearance. Given protection Aaron can still pick apart defenses. He still throws lasers and drops dimes for WR’s. He just doesn’t dance around avoiding sacks like he did 5+ years ago. It’s too late for the Jets to walk away from a trade,.. and the Packers aren’t on the hook for anything until Sept.
    My guess,.. if the deal falls apart,.. Rodgers retires. I doubt he burns his bridge in GB and tries to pull a Favre by showing up.

  23. Green Bay can sit on Rodgers until the trade deadline. Nobody wants that, but they could. Eight games into the season is sure to get the attention of at least four to six teams in-need of a quarterback.

  24. nicobandit says: And if I were the Jets, I would request permission to speak to Lamar… for one, he is the better option and if they still want Rodgers why not use him to make the Pack sweat. If the Jets move on, the Packers get nothing… and if they wait till after the draft, 2024 Jet picks will be late round picks. They should take this years 2 and 3 and move on

    Hey genius Lamar is a free agent – please jets go talk to him it only costs 2 first round picks and 50 mil a year to sign to a guaranteed contract! And the Jets do not have a 3rd round pick this year…solid take though!!!

