Roger Goodell should urge Woody Johnson, Mark Murphy to make a deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2023, 10:09 AM EDT
For two weeks, an impasse has existed between the Packers and the Jets over the terms of a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It could linger for at least another 31 days, when the draft begins.

Or it could end right now.

It could end right now if Commissioner Roger Goodell invites Packers CEO Mark Murphy and Jets owner Woody Johnson to the patio at Goodell’s villa suite at the Biltmore for a glass or two of wine, a cigar, and a heart-to-heart conversation about the practicalities that hinge on getting this deal done.

The NFL has a TV schedule to make. Two hundred and seventy-two games. With Rodgers, the Jets become the hottest commodity on the 2023 slate.

Until it’s done, it’s not done. It could fall apart. Rodgers’s “intention” could change.

It makes sense to finish it now. It makes sense for Goodell to take advantage of the presence of Johnson and Murphy in Arizona to get it done.

There’s something tangibly valuable about having people present. Put them in a room, make them stay there, and they tend to figure out a way to resolve their differences.

If Goodell wants this thing to be done, it will be done by the middle of the week. If it isn’t, who knows when it will be done?

It eventually will be. Unless, again, Rodgers experiences a change in his “intention.”

6 responses to “Roger Goodell should urge Woody Johnson, Mark Murphy to make a deal

  1. Eh – the schedule has to be created before rosters are set via the draft and free agency already.

  3. Kinda like when a certain outcome in a game is desired. Who’s the one that makes the call to Blakeman, Torber et al? Wonder why most of the officials are lawyers? They’re used to working under attorney-client privilege.

  4. The Packers like the spotlight that this is putting them in after years and years of being nothing more than back page news!

  5. No, he should let it play out. He has enough trouble not giving the Jets preferential treatment already, it would be a bad look for him to come in and make the two teams work out a deal to ensure that his beloved Jets get AR

  6. why should he do that. Who cares about the schedule if you are trying to make a trade that could impact your team for years. Just throw the Cowboys on the schedule 5 to 6 more times better yet but them on prime time every week. For the sheldon’s of the world that was sarcasm

