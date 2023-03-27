Taylor Rapp agrees to one-year deal with Bills

Posted by Charean Williams on March 27, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT
Free agent safety Taylor Rapp is signing a one-year deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rapp, 25, made a free agent visit to New England.

He has spent his entire career with the Rams since they made him a second-round pick in 2019.

In 16 games last season, Rapp made 92 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed.

He has played 57 games with 48 starts in his career, totaling 216 tackles, nine interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Rapp rated No. 72 on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

5 responses to “Taylor Rapp agrees to one-year deal with Bills

  1. “Made a free agent visit to New England” – Signed with the Bills instead. Enough said.

  2. dbluv says:
    March 27, 2023 at 12:57 pm
    “Made a free agent visit to New England” – Signed with the Bills instead. Enough said.

    Price was too high so NE went with Jalen Mills who is already there. Cincy also kicked the tires but took the cheaper Nick Scott.

    What’s “nuff said” is he’s only a rental for Buffalo which is very telling. Why would you rent someone at 25, you technically would rather keep for longer?

  3. The real comment here should be why/how the Rams let a second round pick walk away? A second round pick!!!! These are the picks that should be helping you build your team. Obviously, a bad draft pick. The Rams rebuild is going to be a lot longer that anyone wants to admit despite the smoke Demhof is blowing!

  4. This is a sneaky good signing for the Bills. Both starting Safety’s battled injuries last year and Hyde is in the last year of his deal. Quality depth and a chance to see how he performs in the system.

    touchback6 says:
    March 27, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    Price was too high so NE went with Jalen Mills who is already there. Cincy also kicked the tires but took the cheaper Nick Scott.

    What’s “nuff said” is he’s only a rental for Buffalo which is very telling. Why would you rent someone at 25, you technically would rather keep for longer?
    You never heard of a prove it deal? Kid gets a chance to compete, we have older safties. So he’s insurance against injury. Then if he comes in and plays well. Bills cut Poyer after this year and give the kid his contract. Win – Win.

    He sees it as a better opportunity than with NE. And a greater chance currently to get to the Super Bowl.

