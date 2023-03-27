With Hall of Fame awaiting his arrival, Andy Reid is taking his career year by year

Posted by Charean Williams on March 27, 2023, 12:58 PM EDT
Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a Hall of Fame record before he ever won his first Super Bowl. He ranks fifth in all-time regular-season wins with 247 and only three behind Tom Landry (250).

Reid added his first two Super Bowls the past four seasons.

Five seasons after he retires, Reid should have a resting place in Canton.

“I don’t look at all that. I’m just trying to win another game. That’s kind of how I go about it,” Reid said Monday. “But I don’t look at all that stuff. If all that happens, it happens. There’s too many other things. You don’t look back in this business, or you better not look back in this business.”

But he does look ahead.

Before Super Bowl LVII, Reid sounded as if he was contemplating walking away. He said after the game he had no intention of retiring.

Reid turned 65 last week and has Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, so it would seem retirement still is a few years away. The question is: How many years?

He said Monday he is year to year.

“That’s where I’m at right now,” Reid said. “I don’t feel like I want to retire. I know I’m on the other side of it. I don’t know where the other side ends.”

4 responses to “With Hall of Fame awaiting his arrival, Andy Reid is taking his career year by year

  2. It takes a certain kind of person who kind grind through life day by day, year by year the way Andy Reid does. I honestly can’t imagine how he does it. The Hall of Fame will be waiting with open arms after he retires.

  3. Big Red, Chiefs Kingdom appreciates Every season You are head coach for our Kansas City Chiefs.

  4. Whatever he decides and whenever he decides it…Big Red will remain beloved in KC for a very long time and most definitely should be an very early ballot HOF shoe-in…speaking as someone who was a 40yr Chiefs season ticket holder from 1972 – 2012 BEFORE Andy came to town, A Die-Hard who loyally suffered through all those long seasons, seldom making the play-offs and if so, only to lose early most times – it is simply remarkable what he has accomplished since his arrival…I’ll be the first to say it – Chief fans who only came on board since Andy’s arrival have been spoiled….Enjoy every second of what you’ve got right now Chiefs Kingdom – Glory is Fleeting!

