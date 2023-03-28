39 years ago today, the Colts abruptly left Baltimore for Indianapolis

Posted by Mike Florio on March 28, 2023, 10:49 AM EDT
It’s hardly a round number, or even a memorable one. Other that Larry Csonka, which NFL player (or any athlete, for that matter) made a mark wearing 39?

But since the Colts currently are contemplating a potential effort to land Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it makes sense to point out that, 39 years ago today, the Colts abruptly absconded from Baltimore.

Robert Irsay, Jim’s father, had acquired the team 12 years earlier, in a franchise trade with Carroll Rosenbloom, who ended up with the Rams.

Robert Irsay wanted the city to pay for improvements at Memorial Stadium, which as the attached photo shows was far from a high-end, modern venue. One thing led to another, and the Maryland legislature passed a law allowing Baltimore to seize the Colts from Irsay.

That prompted the team to load up the moving trucks and roll out of town.

Twelve years later, the Browns would move to Baltimore and become the Ravens. Since then, the former Browns have won a pair of Super Bowls. The Colts have won one.

Whether the Colts try to pilfer Jackson from the Ravens remains to be seen. But, of all days, today would be the day to do it.

7 responses to “39 years ago today, the Colts abruptly left Baltimore for Indianapolis

  2. Hugh McElhenny was one of the best RBs ever! Another #39 that made an impact was the Steelers’ Willie Parker.

  5. As painful as it was for some, it’s the best thing to happen to Baltimore as it was the only way to be done with Robert Irsay. The misguided decision by the NFL to bypass Baltimore in the expansion process forced the city to go get a team on their own. The Browns were an easy target after the city of Cleveland continuously lied to Modell and called his bluff.

  6. Hopefully Minkah Fitzpatrick (3x 1st Team All-Pro in 5 seasons) continues to prove otherwise.

  7. The 30 for 30 episode of the Colts band continuing to stay together and play was a great story. A greater story than sneaky Irsay Senior lying out of both sides of his mouth while inebriated

