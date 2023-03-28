Arthur Blank: Lamar Jackson situation “very different” than Deshaun Watson pursuit

Shortly after the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, there was a report that the Falcons would not pursue Jackson this offseason and some were surprised by that given how avidly they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022.

There’s been no sign of a change in the team’s thinking and Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the two situations were “very different” while at the league meetings on Tuesday. He said that there is “no question” that Jackson is “one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” but that it was a “different player, different time” than last offseason. Blank also questioned Jackson’s durability.

“Looking at it objectively I’d say there’s some concern over how long can he play his style of game,” Blank said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “Hopefully a long time . . . but he’s missed 5, 6 games each of the last two years. Each game counts a lot in our business.”

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of last season as a result of sexual misconduct allegations and has dealt with two torn ACLs since his freshman season at Clemson, but availability was less of a concern when the Falcons were trying to trade for him last year.

During an interview on 92.9 The Game, Blank said that the team is “coming out of an era where 25 percent of our cap was tied up in one player” and that “part of our recognition” with Jackson was that they were limited in what moves they could make as a result of that roster construction.

Desmond Ridder has a far lower cap number and the 2022 third-rounder is currently atop the depth chart at quarterback. Blank said Ridder has “continued to show us everything we need to and beyond that to the point” that the team is comfortable moving forward with him as their starter.

36 responses to “Arthur Blank: Lamar Jackson situation “very different” than Deshaun Watson pursuit

  1. Each game counts a lot in this business is exactly where the disconnect exists with the owners, and Lamar’s insistence on living in fantasy land full time. Lamar won’t address any concerns he just demands

  2. Let’s see, Watson is known sexual predator and Lamar Jackson itsn’t.

    “They’re very different” (but we only purused Watson).

    lol

  3. Jackson’s injuries are so overblown. He’s only had 2 with no surgeries. The first one, the way the defender tackled him, no one was walking away from that one. Stuff happens. Not the first QB to get injured. The second one looked somewhat minor to me. But Lamar played his hand, he got hurt without a big contract. Would you play again, with no guarantees? Not me. Personally, I think Lamar could have played close to the playoffs, but you already risked things once and got hurt. It would be a bit foolish to do it again and become another RG3. Really, A. Blank? Style of play? You guys drafted Mike Vick.

  4. touchback6 says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:08 pm
    Let’s see, Watson is known sexual predator and Lamar Jackson itsn’t.

    “They’re very different” (but we only purused Watson).

    lol
    ———-

    Watson is the only one in this conversation that’s thrown for 4,000 yards.
    Watson is the only one in this conversation that’s thrown for 3,000 yards more than once.
    Watson is the only one in this conversation that’s thrown 25 or more TD’s more than once.

    Watson is a real QB and Lamar isn’t.

  5. So they have more cap space, the current starter is Desmond Ridder not arguably the greatest player in franchise history and his 40 million cap hit, no Tom Brady in the Division, Watson has missed 38 games for injury/suspension/ sitting out but it’s “different”. I’m sure it is. They got the owners in line and reiterated that they are colluding against guaranteed contracts. That’s the only difference. No more Haslams going Rouge trying to win. This is about money and power. Fully guaranteed contracts give players too much power for these owners liking. It’s clear to see unless you really want to believe the excuses.

  6. Can you write a contract for guaranty of pay for games completed? 5 year guaranty
    5 years 17 games a season total of 85games / 230,000,000. / 2,705,882.53 per game

    You are guaranteed to be paid 2,705,882.53 per game you start and finish

  7. Watson is a QB who can win from the pocket. Jackson is a gimmick player who can’t stay healthy and won’t retain the athleticism that makes him effective for long, if it’s not already gone. Apples and oranges

  8. As much as I don’t like Watson. I can’t argue that even being bit older than Lamar. Watson has a lot more overall talent as a passer and can also run when needed.

  9. Lamar Jackson has two options.

    A – The Kirk cousins route. Play well for two seasons getting tagged the second time. Then he’s a free agent and can choose wherever he goes. He can take a 3-year deal to make sure he can get paid at the top of the market in 3 years.

    B – sit and not play. Potentially lowering his value when he returns by being rusty. And missing out on earning 34 million.

    I’ll take option A

  10. Watson’s stroke of play he can go another ten years easy. Lamar’s legs might have 2-3 years left. I can understand why teams don’t want to guarantee 5 years and also why Lamar is pushing for such a long guarantee.

  11. jakec4 says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:06 pm
    Each game counts a lot in this business is exactly where the disconnect exists with the owners, and Lamar’s insistence on living in fantasy land full time. Lamar won’t address any concerns he just demands

    _______________________________

    Nice word salad. But how do you or any
    NFL team know any of this without actually speaking to Lamar? You are just drawing your on conclusions based on media reports leaked by the Ravens.

  12. I’ll defend and criticize Lamar Jackson for the situation he is in.

    He is unfortunately the victim of what I have been saying for years that teams have all of the leverage, not QBs. If most teams have around $50-$60M in cap space in an offseason why do you think they could devote 90%+ of that to a free agent QB? It is almost impossible to sign someone outright if a big name hits the market and yet teams are afraid of risking it.

    His best path is to a sign a big one year deal and prove his value. If he signs a one year $50M deal and lights it up, he’ll get a multi-year deal at that rate. If he doesn’t he’ll be a free agent and have a couple decent options when teams know he’ll cost less.

  13. I keep wondering how much damage Jackson did to his value by sitting out the last two games last season, especially the playoff game, when he essentially was over his injury and could have gutted it out to help his team. After all, Mahomes had a far worse injury and immediately said he would refuse to sit out even a moment. And Jackson will never be confused with Phillip Rivers playing with a torn ACL. Jackson just looked like a guy who was making a business decision for himself with no consideration for his teammates and coaches. This had to bring down his value in the eyes of potential suitors.

  14. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:29 pm
    jakec4 says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:06 pm
    Each game counts a lot in this business is exactly where the disconnect exists with the owners, and Lamar’s insistence on living in fantasy land full time. Lamar won’t address any concerns he just demands

    _______________________________

    Nice word salad. But how do you or any
    NFL team know any of this without actually speaking to Lamar? You are just drawing your on conclusions based on media reports leaked by the Ravens.

    Herein lies the problem with Lamar representing himself – he’s not putting in the time and effort to actually represent himself and control the narrative

  15. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:23 pm
    blah, blah, blah….”No more Haslams going Rouge trying to win.”….

    Someone doesn’t know how to spell rogue, lol.

  16. marketgarden says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:24 pm
    Watson is a QB who can win from the pocket. Jackson is a gimmick player who can’t stay healthy and won’t retain the athleticism that makes him effective for long, if it’s not already gone. Apples and oranges

    _______________________

    Watson is the 8th best pocket passer in the league and Jackson is 10th. That’s just a silly excuse not based in reality.

  17. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:23 pm
    So they have more cap space, the current starter is Desmond Ridder not arguably the greatest player in franchise history and his 40 million cap hit, no Tom Brady in the Division, Watson has missed 38 games for injury/suspension/ sitting out but it’s “different”. I’m sure it is. They got the owners in line and reiterated that they are colluding against guaranteed contracts. That’s the only difference. No more Haslams going Rouge trying to win. This is about money and power. Fully guaranteed contracts give players too much power for these owners liking. It’s clear to see unless you really want to believe the excuses.

    Rouge or rogue?

  18. Imagine being all in on a sex predator, and being out on a former league MVP who is better by all measurable standards

  19. Mu$icCityMiracle says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:22 pm

    touchback6 says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:08 pm
    Let’s see, Watson is known sexual predator and Lamar Jackson itsn’t.

    “They’re very different” (but we only purused Watson).

    lol
    ———-

    Watson is the only one in this conversation that’s thrown for 4,000 yards.
    Watson is the only one in this conversation that’s thrown for 3,000 yards more than once.
    Watson is the only one in this conversation that’s thrown 25 or more TD’s more than once.

    Watson is a real QB and Lamar isn’t.
    ________________________________________

    What? I thought it was all about the playoff record. Watson is 1-2. I guess it’s whatever fits you guys’ narrative. So disingenuous with all things Lamar.

  21. (Injuries*Risky Style of Play)+(Guaranteed 5yr contract)+(“illness” history in second half of season)+Average Pocket Passer + Playoff Prowess = 4yrs at $35m/yr, two years guaranteed

    Non-starter for discussions where he’s drawn the line

  22. Stop with the collusion inferences already. Deshaun Watson is a much more capable passer, so he’s both less prone to further injury, and if he does get injured, he’s more capable of winning games from the pocket if need be.

  23. It’s true. They’re very different cases. One is a disgruntled WB, while the other was about exiling a player before his antics shone a light on Houston’s Human trafficking problem.

  24. Part of business transactions are assuming Risk. A fully guaranteed contact means that the player assumes no risk at all and the team assumes all risk. I wouldn’t want to assume all the risk if I were an owner.

  25. Yes, in the difference being: Deshaun is the pursuer, and nobody really wanted him to get put on them in the first place

  26. nite2al says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:47 pm

    What? I thought it was all about the playoff record. Watson is 1-2. I guess it’s whatever fits you guys’ narrative. So disingenuous with all things Lamar.

    ——

    Lol, Lamar is 1-3.

  27. nite2al says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:21 pm

    Jackson’s injuries are so overblown. He’s only had 2 with no surgeries.
    ——–

    It’s not the number of injuries he’s had, it’s the number of games he’s missed. Ten, plus another during one of his multiple COVID infections.

    If LJ wanted $235 million with no guarantees, he’d almost certainly have a contract now.
    If LJ wanted a fully guaranteed contract while working for the veteran minimum, he’d almost certainly have a contract now.

    Somewhere between those two endpoints is a very rich, majority-guaranteed, contract. Sensible people would have no issue with LJ getting that contract. Unfortunately, LJ wants it all, and sensible people don’t think a team should give a fully guaranteed contract to a player who has missed a quarter of the last two seasons, and for whom simple probability says will likely miss more. The risk is just too much *no matter how good LJ is when he is playing*.

  28. cs-lewis says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:48 pm

    Jackson is the only league MVP in this conversation…
    ————–

    A question for those who keep bringing this up: How many years past the award does it become irrelevant to a discussion about the player’s abilities. Surely it ceases to matter at some point, doesn’t it? Otherwise, why aren’t we still talking about mega-deals for Cam Newton and Matt Ryan?

  29. usmutts3 says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:36 pm
    I keep wondering how much damage Jackson did to his value by sitting out the last two games last season, especially the playoff game, when he essentially was over his injury and could have gutted it out to help his team. After all, Mahomes had a far worse injury and immediately said he would refuse to sit out even a moment. And Jackson will never be confused with Phillip Rivers playing with a torn ACL. Jackson just looked like a guy who was making a business decision for himself with no consideration for his teammates and coaches. This had to bring down his value in the eyes of potential suitors

    ______________________________

    Did playing with a bad Knee help RG3’S career? And just because you say that he was “over his injury” does not mean it’s true. Playing Doctor from your couch just makes you look foolish

  30. Current player contracts are total bs. Teams can void the later (more expensive) years of a contact without worry. A guaranteed contact means they have to do what they promise. This idea that contacts are like pie crust, made to be broken, carries over non-sports related to business deals. Companies make contracts with professionals who are forced to working as contingent workers. Those contacts also get broken like pie crust. Teams being required to keep their word and abide by a labor contract would cause a needed change in American culture.

  31. usmutts3 says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:36 pm

    I keep wondering how much damage Jackson did to his value by sitting out the last two games last season, especially the playoff game, when he essentially was over his injury and could have gutted it out to help his team. After all, Mahomes had a far worse injury and immediately said he would refuse to sit out even a moment. And Jackson will never be confused with Phillip Rivers playing with a torn ACL. Jackson just looked like a guy who was making a business decision for himself with no consideration for his teammates and coaches. This had to bring down his value in the eyes of potential suitors.
    __________________________________

    First, over half of you said Mahomes faked his injury. Easy for Mahomes to play, he already got his money. Why is it that no one gives Lamar credit for playing for less than 2 million while most good players, historically, have sat out the season under those circumstances? One good hit and his career is over and no money. WOW, you guys must really hate this dude.

  32. You all are missing the point. It’s not Lamar vs Desaen. Neither of them are worth that much % of the salary cap. There might be 2-3 guys that are, but these two aren’t. You can’t build a great team when one guy is making that much. You just can’t afford to sign good FA’s and keep the good players that you have. There’s not enough to go around, plain and simple.

  33. Lamar is apparently asking for the best contract in the league, or close to it. While I think he’s very good, easily top 10 QB in the league, he is NOT the best player in the league. He deserves a big contract, but it seems he’s asking for a just a bit too much.

  34. This whole thread is hilarious. Only the hate for Lamar can elevate Watson with all his transgressions.

    ——

    Lol, Lamar is 1-3.
    _______

    One game difference? How many years did Watson miss the playoffs? I may take a break. I can only deal with so much absurdity.

  35. Any team making an offer will do it after the draft. They then give up 2024 and 2025 first round picks which will be lower in the draft if Lamar is their QB. (The Ravens will probably match any offer at that point since they have no other QB, and the draft picks will be worse). This could still work out in his Favor.

    Lamar is a top 5-10 qb in the league when healthy, if teams are serious about winning, he’s a huge upgrade. Franchise QBs don’t grow on trees, maybe 12-15 good ones in the world.

    If the Packers and Jets don’t have a deal before the draft, the jets should also make a run at Lamar.

  36. kurtlaughlin says:
    March 28, 2023 at 8:05 pm

    cs-lewis says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:48 pm

    Jackson is the only league MVP in this conversation…
    ————–

    A question for those who keep bringing this up: How many years past the award does it become irrelevant to a discussion about the player’s abilities. Surely it ceases to matter at some point, doesn’t it? Otherwise, why aren’t we still talking about mega-deals for Cam Newton and Matt Ryan?
    _____________________________

    Apparently, you didn’t see the last couple of games those gentlemen played. So, if Lamar had won SB in 2019, you would be saying that was so long ago? You people are something else. MVP does mean something in many circles. They still knock Drew Brees for not having won one. But I get it, any Lamar accomplishment gets flushed down the toilet.

