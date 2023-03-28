Bill Belichick refuses to talk about Lamar Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 28, 2023, 10:15 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
Getty Images

On Monday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters that he heard from Meek Mill that Lamar Jackson wants to play for New England. Kraft said it’s coach Bill Belichick’s call.

Belichick was literally meek when it came to talking about Lamar.

Asked whether Belichick envisions a situation in which the Patriots pursue Jackson, Belichick said (via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com), “I’m not going to talk about players on any other team.”

Reminded that Jackson is a free agent, subject to the franchise tag, Belichick said, “Period.”

Belichick is incorrect. Exclamation point. Jackson currently is not employed by the Ravens or any team. He has no contract. He’s no more employed by the Ravens than I am.

Lamar is able to talk to other teams. Other teams are able to talk about him.

Whether it’s an old-school show of respect to other franchises (in the hopes that other franchises would return the favor) or an effort to keep his cards close to the vest, Belichick’s statement is factually incorrect.

The real question is whether the Patriots will nevertheless try to get Jackson. It would take a major contract and a major investment of current and future draft picks.

On Monday, Kraft talked about the importance of building a team with draft picks. He also did not insist that Belichick has a job beyond 2023, if the team doesn’t make it back to the playoffs.

Belichick could be tempted to go all in for 2023, if he may not be there to use the future draft picks. He has done unexpected things in the past, and this would be very unexpected.

The entire discussion assumes the Ravens would trade Jackson to the Patriots. Even though they aren’t in the same division, the franchises share a significant degree of acrimony. The Ravens, if they had another viable alternative, would likely not be inclined to hand the 2019 MVP to a coach with six Super Bowl pelts on the wall.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Bill Belichick refuses to talk about Lamar Jackson

  4. Is Belicheck ever in a good mood? It’s the off season and he’s still snapping at reporters. I guess that’s how chess players respond to the media.

  8. The game of football passed him by while he was playing chess. Sad. Father Time is undefeated though.

  9. Can’t sign him without giving the Ravens something. Not my definition of a free agent.

  10. I wonder if the Ravens would take Mac Jones and the Pats 2023 1st round draft pick for Lamar. Pats could possibly throw in a player, or two, to make cap room, or some lower picks, but both teams would have their QB for the future. Ravens have typically used a pocket QB, like Mac, prior to Lamar…

  11. The rift between BB and Kraft is quickly becoming a chasm. I think BB has this year and that’s it. The Pats are spoiled and expect to be there every year (and Kraft is happy to pay for them to do so). The Cam thing was a bust. Mac is…ok. The Judge/Patricia show was a DISASTER. If BOB does not right the ship on offense…yikes. Also? I am not sure that BOB has the innovation in him to coordinate an offense that maximizes Lamar’s abilities. Even though BB would probably LOVE having him.

  13. I don’t care who you are. Why would any team want to deal with Lamar? Even if you spend the 2 first round draft picks, and sign him to some ridiculous contract. You’re still going to have to deal with his injuries and mental attitude when he’s not happy with his contract situation in a couple of years, after he still hasn’t won you a Super Bowl title.

  14. What he meant to say was that he doesn’t talk about players that are not on the Patriots roster. Period.

  15. Whether it’s an old-school show of respect to other franchises (in the hopes that other franchises would return the favor) or an effort to keep his cards close to the vest, Belichick’s statement is factually incorrect
    ————-
    Or it could be the 3rd and more likely reason…Belichick didn’t want to talk about it(nothing to do with keeping it close to the vest) and being the grump that he almost always portrays to the media and the public he gave a flippant response while not worried about the accuracy because we all know if anyone brings that point up in the future he likely says something along the lines of “Ive already addressed that and I’m done answering questions” and would walk off. Belichick is an amazing coach but the further he gets away from his last super bowl win those same flippant and/or arrogant responses he’s always given he no longer gets a pass for.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.