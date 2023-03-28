For Americans, life includes a risk of being shot and killed in school, church, the store, wherever

Posted by Mike Florio on March 28, 2023, 12:02 PM EDT
At some point following one of the many mass shootings in America over the past several years (I can’t remember which one, and not because of my advancing age), a simple truth occurred to me. My feelings haven’t changed since then. If anything, they have gotten stronger.

To live in America currently means to accept the possibility of being shot and killed, anywhere.

It’s just another one of the risks we assume when getting out of bed in the morning and going about our day. Lightning strike. Car accident. Tornado. Alligator in its natural habitat. Tiger that escaped from the zoo. Whatever. Many things can suddenly kill us, and someone else with a gun is clearly one of those many things.

I felt compelled to address the latest mass shooting at the top of Tuesday’s PFT Live, not to change minds or to share some sort of inspiring rhetoric that will turn red and blue into purple on this issue but because to become desensitized to these events is to forfeit our humanity.

“Only seven died, that’s a relief” should not be the default response to incidents that should always be horrifying.

It’s difficult not to become numb to all of it. Human beings adapt. We adjust. To live in this country is to accept the possibility, very slim but very real, of dying in this country while staring at someone who is aiming the barrel of an assault rifle directly at your forehead.

Don’t like it, leave. I guess. Where would we go? Who has the ability to just pick up and move to a country where we wouldn’t have to worry about going to school or church or the grocery store or wherever and having our lives or the life of a family member snuffed out by someone who has both hopelessly lost their mind and easily acquired a weapon of war?

There are many causes. Political realities prevent real solutions. I’m not mentioning any of this to try to fix something that seems to be unfixable. We just have to accept the risk, if we want to stay here.

We also have to wear the shame of being unable to protect our children. It’s a pass-fail test, and we are failing. We have failed. Repeatedly. Countless families have been forever destroyed by the cruel bouncing of the tiny steel ball on a roulette wheel that came to a stop with their most precious members in the worst possible places at the worst possible times.

I could try to justify addressing the issue by saying it eventually will happen outside the gates to an NFL stadium. It could. It possibly will. It almost happened before Super Bowl XLII in Arizona, more than 15 years ago.

I don’t need to justify it at all. I’m human. I’m affected by what happened. We all should be. While there may never be a solution to this problem (and I don’t expect one to come along in my lifetime), the chances of true change only get smaller and smaller if we find ourselves shattered by situations like this only when the total dead after a given mass shooting climbs to higher and higher numbers.

Every mass shooting is a tragedy. Every mass shooting should remind us that we have failed. Every mass shooting should inspire each of us to work toward becoming a people that is willing to find a solution and, above all else, that is capable of protecting our children.

  5. America is a dangerous place, as is the entire planet. I have a carry permit. I never leave the house without my iPhone and my handgun. I never miss a text and I never feel unsafe.

  6. Sadly I think the only way to protect children is to vastly tighten security at every school in our country. You never see anyone break into a jail or prison and start shooting. It’s truly sad shootings are commonplace. May God bless the family of each and every victim of all school massacres.

  7. That’s why it’s more important than ever to exercise your second amendment rights. Like it or not the genie is out of the bottle, so you need to be able to protect yourself

  8. This is ridiculous. We can’t even get something as simple as forced background checks prior to a gun purchase. Unfortunately, in America, money and selfishness rule. Politicians don’t care about anyone but themselves. I notice they don’t allow guns in the capital, do they? I wonder why ?

  9. I understand that you are frustrated and deeply affected by the recurring mass shootings in America, but I must criticize your defeatist attitude. America is a country founded on the principles of freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. To accept the possibility of being shot and killed anywhere is a defeat of these values. It is the responsibility of the government, the people, and leaders like yourself to come up with practical solutions to prevent such senseless tragedies from occurring. Giving up on this responsibility and merely accepting the status quo is unacceptable.

    Furthermore, it is unfair to blame the failure to protect children solely on the government or society. It is also the responsibility of parents and families to ensure the safety of their children. As a society, we need to promote the importance of mental health awareness, and personal responsibility. We must work together to find solutions and not accept the unacceptable.

  11. First step is not “gun control”. That’s not the issues. First step is stop dividing people and maintaining an us vs. them mentality. 2nd step, increase mental health services. The money we pour into drug treatment and Ukraine is outrageous. Spread some for longer term MH. 3rd, instead of “defunding the police” put more money and effort into enforcing the laws we already have. In most mass shootings, the local police or FBI already had the shooter already on their radar. Stop the division and hate, starting from the White House and on down through Trump and most politicians.

  12. Well said without pointing the finger at one side or the other. This country needs more of this and less them vs. me.

  13. The solution is political teamwork. Every political position is one opportunity to fortify the team, and if any are not doing so, then nothing is stopping us from choosing to only vote for those that are onboard with an approved team-first vision for America. It only takes ONE of these people in these political positions to spark the change, and then the solution becomes inevitable in actually manifesting. And eventually WE can then say that it was done.

  14. No reason for average Joe to own a military assault rifle. And don’t give me the 2nd amendment b.s. response. The Marboro man would have been hunting or protecting his family with a shotgun, rifle or pistol.

  15. Big UPs to Mr. Florio for having the integrity AND courage in publicizing the pathetic truth about the mindless madness surrounding this facet of our American culture.

  16. No reasonable person can argue the need to own a weapon designed to kill people as quickly and efficiently as possible.

  17. I mean this has always been a thing for those living in the inner citites. A real reality, it’s a shame that it’s a thing for anybody, and everybody now. Still doesn’t change the fact that honest Americans should never give up their right to bear arms. Agai, I was raised in the inner city. Making guns illegal doesn’t mean real criminals won’t have them.

  18. Real men don’t need to carry weapons to the grocery store.

    Insecure, unintelligent, uneducated men feel the need to carry guns. It is cheap, instant power that makes them feel more equal.

    Real men use their brains to solve problems, and if it comes down to it. . . real men use fists.

  19. Even countries with strict gun control have mass killings that use knives, hammers, and other everyday tools as weapons. The problem is the mentality of the killers. The threat is everywhere that people are. Not just in America!

  21. The gun industry in this country has played millions of Americans like fiddles. Shame forever on the manufacturers, salespeople, and enthusiasts who have allowed this hellish culture to proliferate.

  22. The ease to which guns are available in America are without a doubt a large part of the problem, but there’s also something rather sick in the country when there’s a willingness to use these weapons so easily.
    Other countries, like Switzerland, have high rates of gun ownership but don’t have anywhere near the level of gun violence that’s seen in the USA. There’s something deeply wrong with way too many Americans that sees murderous violence as an easy choice to act upon. Having such easy access to guns is a bad idea with such a populace, regardless of what your constitution says are your rights.

  23. While this is tragic, we don’t live in a third world country. There are still countries without clean water, electricity and access to food and it’s 2023. America is a very safe place to live when you consider the entire spectrum. But yes, the assault rifles are becoming an issue. Not nearly as much of an issue where people who shouldn’t be parents are becoming parents. They aren’t teaching their kids correctly. Those kids are bullying other kids. Or they’re teaching hate and the hate leads to this. This is a treatment of humans at developmental stages more than it’s a gun problem.

  24. The solution has to deal with the problem. The problem is the way humans treat each other. Not just the way the shooter treated their victim(s) but also the way the shooter was treated throughout their life and the experiences they had to propel them to a desire to kill others. Through that lens, the solution isn’t easy because you can’t control the actions of others. The real solution is that everybody needs to be treated with love, respect and kindness but how the hell can you get everybody to make that their priority in life?

  25. As a Canadian, I see that many countries in the world have solved this problem. They either do not have nearly the number of occurrences or they have eliminated it completely. Many of these countries have legal gun ownership, like in Canada. Model after somewhere else that has been proven to work. Americans don’t have to give up their second amendment rights to address this issue.

  27. We refuse the address the situation…our only answer per the media is to remove guns from existence…great…how. By confiscating the guns that are held by law abiding citizens…because we all know the criminals aren’t going to stop getting them…we know they are never gonna be stopped being made so they will always be present…but the answer is take from the people who use it for protection. Not for hunting…for protection. Do you think this loser would have tried to go into this school if we had a retired veteran there to protect them? No. These losers dont go to airports to kill kids…they dont go to banks…they only go where there is no protection. We refuse to protect them..we refuse to listen to any other idea other then remove guns as if thats actually a plausible solution.

  28. I have experienced an armed robbery and had a gun pointed at me. I am not a victim. The justice system is a problem. Dirtbags like this punk who held us up at 2 in the morning at the place where I worked did this several other times and was let off easy. It is too bad that the miscreant didn’t get put down, but he managed a couple of years behind bars for being an idiot, not for being an armed robber.

