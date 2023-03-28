Jim Irsay on Lamar Jackson: Money not a problem, I don’t like fully guaranteed contracts

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 28, 2023, 7:33 AM EDT
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-HUNTLEY-BZ
Getty Images

The money free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson is asking for is not too much for the Colts. But the guarantees on his contract might be.

That’s the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who told reporters that the Colts are willing to pay Jackson a lot, but not to give him a fully guaranteed contract.

Irsay told Stephen Holder of ESPN that “the money is not a problem,” but Irsay also told Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com that “I do not believe in fully-guaranteed contracts.”

The precise nature of Jackson’s demands is not known, but the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract that Deshaun Watson got from the Browns a year ago is believed to be in the neighborhood of what Jackson wants.

Irsay also indicated that the draft pick compensation the Colts would have to give the Ravens might be too much. If the Colts signed Jackson to an offer sheet and the Ravens didn’t match it, the Colts would get Jackson and the Ravens would get the Colts’ next two first-round draft picks. It’s also possible that the Colts and Ravens could agree to some other form of compensation, but the Ravens would surely demand a significant trade offer.

And so the Colts don’t seem to be close to landing Jackson. But at a time when most of the league is oddly uninterested in a 26-year-old former NFL MVP, Irsay is at least willing to consider making an offer.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jim Irsay on Lamar Jackson: Money not a problem, I don’t like fully guaranteed contracts

  1. Gee, shocker. Why would anyone sign a guy made of glass to a guaranteed contract?
    As the saying goes—the greatest ability is availability and Lamar doesn’t have this!

  2. Face it, no team wants Jackson. Teams that have older QBs WILL turn to the draft to find one, and that QB will be cheaper and probably more productive than Jackson. My hope is that THIS is the turning point where NFL owners say ‘enough is enough’ and force a decline in player salaries. No player is worth what Jackson wants. NONE.

  3. Reminder to Jackson that part of what got Watson that mega contract was a bidding frenzy created in part by… Watson’s agent!

    You can’t look at your new neighbor shaking his real estate agent’s hand as he completes the purchase of his new house and just stand in your front yard repeating “I want a new house.” until something happens.

  4. “oddly uninterested” — It’s not odd at all. Lamar Jackson is a migraine headache that no team or owner wants to deal with.

  5. Most of the league is not “oddly uninterested” – most of the league does not have ANY interest in guaranteed contracts. It’s not a race thing, it’s nothing more than guaranteed contracts ruin the game and can absolutely blow up a team for years.

  6. “Oddly uninterested in a 26 yr old former mvp” that would cost their next two first round picks and $200m+ fully guaranteed who couldn’t stay healthy the last two seasons really clears up the “oddly” part.

  7. At this point, probably the best fit for Jackson is the Colts. If the Ravens trade him for this year’s Colts 1st pick and a 2nd next year that could get things done.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.