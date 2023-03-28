Justin Herbert’s status for start of offseason program unclear after left shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in line to receive a significant payday at some point this offseason.

But it may take some time for Herbert to make his way to the practice field this spring.

Herbert underwent surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder in late January to repair a torn labrum. Herbert played through the issue, as started every game for the Chargers last year.

During the annual league meeting this week, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco noted there’s uncertainty about the quarterback’s availability for the early portion of the offseason program. But there doesn’t appear to be much concern about it.

“I don’t know when exactly he’ll be cleared,” Telesco said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “We’ll kind of see where he is as we get into like probably more May 1.”

“Good thing is, his surgery is a common surgery. … Just kind of see where he is in his rehab and see what we’re actually doing on the field.”

Herbert will be learning a new offense this spring under coordinator Kellen Moore.

In 2022, Herbert completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.