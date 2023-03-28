Kyle Shanahan: We’ll see in three months if Brock Purdy will be ready for camp

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 28, 2023, 12:26 PM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The 49ers will head into the start of the offseason program next month with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold as their healthy quarterbacks.

But Brock Purdy‘s recovery from elbow surgery will loom over the proceedings.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated on Tuesday what G.M. John Lynch said on Monday — that Purdy is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to San Francisco’s quarterbacks. But it’s also unclear when Purdy will be ready to practice, let alone play.

“He won’t be able to do anything on the field for who knows? It could go anywhere from six months to eight months [of full recovery time],” Shanahan said at the annual league meeting. “So, it’s all open like that. I think we’ll have a better idea they say three months out of surgery, they have a better idea of whether it’s going to be six months or eight months. So, I don’t know. It’s how it heals.

“So, we’ll see in three months if he’ll be ready for camp. If not, we’ll possibly say hey, it’s going to be a little slower, Week One. I’m hearing at the latest Week Four. It’s all estimations and we’ll see what happens.”

Shanahan noted that the uncertainty with Purdy’s recovery is part of why the club went out and got Sam Darnold.

“There’s still a chance [Purdy’s elbow] won’t heal right — I think that’s an outside chance, we feel pretty good about it,” Shanahan said. “But that’s also why we had to make sure Sam came in and we could have at least two quarterbacks — excluding Brock — that we felt could lead our team. And we do have that and feel pretty good Brock’s going to come back.”

The 49ers are likely to draft or sign another quarterback before training camp, though that player is going to have a real outside shot at making the 53-man roster.

“I’m sure we’ll get another quarterback in our building, especially with Brock probably not being able to go at the start of training camp — I’m just guessing. So I’m sure we’ll get a guy, at least a free agent,” Shanahan said. “But you never know how that draft goes, you never know how our evaluation goes.”

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: We’ll see in three months if Brock Purdy will be ready for camp

  1. Shanahan needs to protect his QBs better. What was he thinking on that play when Purdy was injured. He not only ended that season but may have wrecked next season as well.

  4. Should trade Purdy now while so many think he is a starter in this league. If you can get a 1st for him take it and laugh. Darnold isn’t great but he would have been even better on that team. 9ers roster is loaded and it wouldn’t surprise me if Sam doesn’t have the job mid season.

  5. i had a very similar surgery in november, and am just now starting to feel normal, but i get sore from the most mundane of arm exercises. granted i’m like 15 years older than brock

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.