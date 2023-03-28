Matt LaFleur: I’ve got nothing but love and appreciation for Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Packers coach Matt LaFleur approached his table at media availability Tuesday morning to find it surrounded by reporters. No NFC coach was more popular.

“What do you want talk about?” LaFleur asked, smiling.

LaFleur didn’t have much to say about the Aaron Rodgers‘ situation. He certainly said less than General Manager Brian Gutekunst did a day earlier.

“Yeah, listen, I’m just going to throw it out there right away,” LaFleur said in answering the first question about Rodgers. “First of all, I’ve got nothing but love and appreciation for what Aaron has done for so many in our organization and obviously have experienced a lot of great times together, won a lot of football games together. Ultimately, didn’t bring home a Super Bowl, which will always be disappointing. But he’s done so much for myself and my family, our coaches’ families, so many people within the organization, other players. A lot of people have been rewarded, quite frankly, because of his ability to go out there and play and play at such a high level. I’m just going to kind of leave it at that.”

While LaFleur didn’t shed much light on the looming trade of Rodgers to the Jets, he did speak of Rodgers in the past tense. It’s a matter of when, not if, Rodgers ends up in New York.

The teams reportedly are making progress toward a deal that will deliver the Jets a four-time league MVP and finally allow former first-round pick Jordan Love to take over in Green Bay.

“I’m not going to get into any of that stuff. I know it’s disappointing for all you guys, but it is what it is,” LaFleur said after being asked a second question about Rodgers. “At the same time, we’re excited about Jordan and how he’s been able to progress as a quarterback, how he’s matured as a man.”

Rodgers will leave Green Bay with one Super Bowl title, four league MVPs, 59,055 passing yards and 475 passing touchdowns.