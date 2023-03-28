NFL to allow stadium sportsbooks to stay open on gameday

USA TODAY Sports

Depending on your home stadium, you may soon be able to place a bet and then take your seat at an NFL game.

According to multiple reports, NFL owners on Tuesday voted to allow sportsbooks located at NFL stadiums to stay open during gamedays.

Currently, that would apply to only four teams — the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Commanders at FedEx Field, and the Giants and Jets at MetLife Stadium. FedEx Field’s sportsbook is inside the venue while those at State Farm Stadium and MetLife Field are located just outside of them.

Of course, teams can’t have a sportsbook in their stadium unless their state allows sports betting. That would eliminate teams like the Rams, Chargers, and 49ers who all play their home games in California where sports betting ballot initiatives were defeated last November.

Per Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, revenue generated from a stadium sports book will not be shared with other teams until it reaches a threshold that’s believed to be around $20 million. Any money exceeding that will be pooled with the other 31 clubs.