Owners approve proposal allowing players to wear No. 0

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 28, 2023, 2:36 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

A new number is coming soon for each team in the league.

NFL owners approved the proposal to allow any player but offensive and defensive linemen to wear the No. 0, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Kickers and punters may also now wear any numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

The proposal was submitted by Philadelphia.

So, most players now have another choice when deciding what number to wear. It’s the second time in the last three years that owners have approved a new number rule, as they expanded the use of single-digit numerals in 2021.

  3. It’s fascinating what the snowflakes actually care about when playing professional sports. Mortifying.

    How learn how to tackle the right way?

  5. This is cool, can’t wait to see the new #0’s. However, where is the #00 ? Some player was pining for that some months back, we should have that number in too.

