Owners table fourth-and-20 onside kick alternative

Getty Images

NFL owners tabled the Eagles’ rules proposal to provide an alternative to onside kicks.

Per the proposal, teams would have a fourth-and-20 from their own 20-yard-line and would need to convert it to keep the ball. A defensive stop would give the other team the ball at the point the play ends and teams would not be able to opt for a kickoff if they commit a penalty on their initial try.

The proposal also limits a team to two fourth-and-20 tries in a game and can happen only while a team is trailing. Traditional onside kicks would remain.

It marks the second time owners have tabled the proposal.

The Eagles presented a similar proposal in 2021 that was tabled before coming to a vote.