Placement of two games on ABC gives XFL a significant Week Six boost

Posted by Mike Florio on March 28, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
XFL: MAR 25 Seattle Sea Dragons at Orlando Guardians
Getty Images

In the fifth week of its third iteration, the XFL smacked into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. It didn’t go well.

In Week Six, with less basketball and a higher profile, the XFL’s ratings rebounded.

Per the league, the Week Six games averaged 741,412 across FX and ABC for three games televised on Saturday and Sunday. (The fourth game of the weekend was played on Monday night.)

Saturday afternoon’s Seattle-Orlando game on ABC averaged 1.047 million viewers. A Saturday night game between St. Louis and Vegas averaged 371,000 viewers.

A Sunday afternoon game on ABC attracted an average audience of 752,000.

That’s a huge jump over Week Five, which averaged a season-low 248,000 viewers. But it’s still well below where the XFL had been earlier in the season.

With four weeks left, and with the USFL returning soon, it will be interesting to see how the XFL finishes.

1 responses to “Placement of two games on ABC gives XFL a significant Week Six boost

  1. There’s a reason people don’t watch AA baseball or the G League. Mass viewership does not want to watch good players, they want to watch great. It’s just a matter of time before both of these fail again. There’s too much money pumped into them and the return doesn’t justify it unless it grows. Unfortunately, the issue is they will never grow bc the product is subpar when compared to the NFL even though the players in the XFL are likely in the top 2% of their profession. There’s just a significant difference between that top 1% and top 2%. It shows. It’s the difference between Paxton Lynch and Joe Burrow. It’s a valley wide of difference.

