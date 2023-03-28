Placement of two games on ABC gives XFL a significant Week Six boost

Getty Images

In the fifth week of its third iteration, the XFL smacked into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. It didn’t go well.

In Week Six, with less basketball and a higher profile, the XFL’s ratings rebounded.

Per the league, the Week Six games averaged 741,412 across FX and ABC for three games televised on Saturday and Sunday. (The fourth game of the weekend was played on Monday night.)

Saturday afternoon’s Seattle-Orlando game on ABC averaged 1.047 million viewers. A Saturday night game between St. Louis and Vegas averaged 371,000 viewers.

A Sunday afternoon game on ABC attracted an average audience of 752,000.

That’s a huge jump over Week Five, which averaged a season-low 248,000 viewers. But it’s still well below where the XFL had been earlier in the season.

With four weeks left, and with the USFL returning soon, it will be interesting to see how the XFL finishes.