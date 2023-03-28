Report: Group led by Josh Harris submits $6 billion bid for Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on March 28, 2023, 12:47 PM EDT
Josh Harris would have paid $5 billion for the Broncos. He’s now willing to pay $6 billion for the Commanders.

With some partners involved, of course.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the potential ownership group led by Josh Harris officially submitted “a fully-financed bid that meets Dan Snyder’s $6 billion asking price, per source.”

Buried in this report is the notion that Snyder, who supposedly wanted $7 billion of the team, is willing to accept $6 billion. While $6 billion represents a massive return on his original investment, the difference between $6 billion and $7 billion is ONE BILLION DOLLARS.

Did he never want $7 billion? Did he leak that he wants $7 billion to get $6 billion? Could he get $7 billion from Jeff Bezos, making spite a nine-figure endeavor?

Mitchell Rales recently joined the Harris group, adding to the financial wherewithal. Magic Johnson has gotten on board, too.

  2. Good grief, every sports franchise is basically worth a country these days. I remember when the Wilfs bought the Vikings, I think the buying price was 600-700 million.

  4. Bezos is searching his couch cushions for an extra billion right now to see if he can top that offer without having to go to the bank.

  5. Whatever the final purchase price may be…it appears Daniel Snyder’s holding Washington hostage for nearly 25 yrs is about over. Maybe Washington can eventually get back to the Jack Kent Cooke/Joe Gibbs era of championship football.

  7. Would love to see Magic on board.
    He would bring some of that old school attitude this team has been missing..

  9. Buy his franchise for $6 – $7 billion after he paid $800m in 1999. I hope he learns his lesson, that’ll show him!

  10. In 1960 Billy Sullivan paid $25,000 for the then Boston Patriots. In 1988 he sold it for 85 million. I’m not a math genius, but if the franchise sold today for, say, 6 billion, the rate of increase it still far less than the 1988 rate.

  11. Strange when you think about it…people lucky to make $100,000 a year concerning themselves with the price billionaires spend to purchase a sports franchise.

  12. Magic Johnson. Lol. What’s he contributing? 0.000035%?
    (For the mathematically challenged, that’s about $210k)

    It would be like Bezos and I going in together.

  13. I think that may be a 10-figure spite! ($1,000,000,000)… But, as Shelley Marcon once said.. “That’s nine zeros, son!”

  14. I’ve seen Forbes indicate that each franchise earns $30M – $50M per year (based off of Green Bay’s #s). If my math’s correct that is a 0.8% return (NOT GOOD). They sure must love the team, need the seats, or think the value of the Commander$ goes up.

  17. Buy them for 6 billion. Turn around the next day and flip the team to Bezos for 7 billion. Rake in an easy billion profit with the added bonus of watching Snyder throw a fit.

