Ron Rivera on Lamar Jackson: I just didn’t think that was the direction for us as a team

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 28, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 27 Ravens at Jaguars
Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew said on Monday that he didn’t want to get into specifics when asked why Washington wasn’t pursuing quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Head coach Ron Rivera shared a similar sentiment during his media availability on Tuesday, though he went a little farther than Mayhew.

“We honestly never did [consider it],” Rivera said, via the Washington Post. “It was just something that we just didn’t feel suited what we wanted to do. I know he’s a tremendous talent. I know he’s a player that can impact your team.

“I just didn’t think — and we sat down and talked about it — that was the direction for us as a football team.”

Even if the Commanders had pursued Jackson, there’s no guarantee they would land him because the Ravens have the right to match any offer sheet. There’s a belief that Baltimore will match a deal that isn’t fully guaranteed.

So, Washington will proceed into its fourth offseason program under Rivera with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett at QB.

5 responses to "Ron Rivera on Lamar Jackson: I just didn't think that was the direction for us as a team

  2. He wants too much, he wants too much guaranteed, you have to drastically rework your offense and draft for years to fit him well, and he is a ME first guy. Its amazing that no one wants to ruin their franchise for 5 years to pursue him.

  3. The worst HC position is the HC for a team that will be sold. The team will be sold and Rivera is probably fired before the end of the season.

    Although he chose poorly when he decided to work for Snyder.

  4. I like how Rivera and Mayhew talk like they’re even going to be here when the new owner is fully settled in.

