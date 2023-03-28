Ron Rivera on Lamar Jackson: I just didn’t think that was the direction for us as a team

Getty Images

Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew said on Monday that he didn’t want to get into specifics when asked why Washington wasn’t pursuing quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Head coach Ron Rivera shared a similar sentiment during his media availability on Tuesday, though he went a little farther than Mayhew.

“We honestly never did [consider it],” Rivera said, via the Washington Post. “It was just something that we just didn’t feel suited what we wanted to do. I know he’s a tremendous talent. I know he’s a player that can impact your team.

“I just didn’t think — and we sat down and talked about it — that was the direction for us as a football team.”

Even if the Commanders had pursued Jackson, there’s no guarantee they would land him because the Ravens have the right to match any offer sheet. There’s a belief that Baltimore will match a deal that isn’t fully guaranteed.

So, Washington will proceed into its fourth offseason program under Rivera with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett at QB.