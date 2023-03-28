Stephon Gilmore will wear No. 21 for Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys didn’t wait long to give out the No. 21 jersey worn by Ezekiel Elliott the last seven seasons.

New Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore will wear No. 21, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Gilmore has never worn No. 21 before. He wore No. 27 as a rookie with the Bills and then switched to No. 24 in his second season and wore it for four years with the Bills and four more years with the Patriots. He wore No. 9 with the Panthers in 2021 and No. 5 with the Colts in 2022.

The Cowboys are still leaving the door open for Elliott’s return, which could make things a little awkward with his number now going to someone else. But Elliott has already said he wants to wear No. 15 this season, as he did at Ohio State. Third-string quarterback Will Grier currently has No. 15 on the Cowboys, so Elliott would have to buy No. 15 from Grier if he were to return to Dallas and wear his Ohio State jersey number.

The Cowboys have also given wide receiver Brandin Cooks No. 3, running back Ronald Jones No. 32 and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga No. 71.