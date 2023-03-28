Woody Johnson: I’m not patient, Jets have to win now

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 28, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT
Jets owner Woody Johnson expects his team to win, and win this year.

Johnson said today at the league meeting that the Jets need to be in win-now mode.

“I’m not the patient sort. We’re in the win business. We have to win now,” Johnson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

It’s easy to see why Johnson feels that way, although saying so publicly may not be the best move as the Jets and Packers continue to negotiate over an Aaron Rodgers trade. The Jets want the Packers to think they’re willing to wait as long as it takes for the Packers’ price to come down, and Johnson admitting publicly that he’s not patient helps Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s leverage with Jets General Manager Joe Douglas.

Still, Johnson said the Jets have a plan in place and he believes that Rodgers will be a Jet.

“We’re pretty confident we can get something done,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said he’s excited about the possibility of the Jets signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He’s telling his football people to get to work on win-now moves.

9 responses to “Woody Johnson: I’m not patient, Jets have to win now

  1. Woody and Mark Murphy must have went to the same school of “how not to negotiate.”

  2. As I have posted previously, Woody Johnson is a 75-yr old man who has never really had to work for anything in his life. He knows that he’s on the downside of the mountain. And he’s impatient. Rodgers is his last hope for a SB. Which is exactly why GB should hold out for 1st round draft picks. GB is in the drivers seat – but perhaps Mark Murphy and/or Gutekunst are too brain dead to realize it.

  3. I remember when Chiefs Owner Lamar Hunt reached this point, he moved heaven and earth to hire Andy Reid.

  5. Desperation is not the same as perspiration. Woody’s back from Europe and thinks winning is as easy as setting his mind to it lol sounds like the whole team’s getting rebuilt next season

  6. Woody better realize that dealing with Captain Ayahuasca takes as long as it takes. 12 is the one who decides if Woody can win now.

  7. Flashback: Leon Hess said the same thing before hiring Rich Kotite. Jets fans better pray this is not an omen.

  8. Team hasn’t won anything since Joe Namath but Woody sees himself as a “win now” sort of guy. Nuff said.

  9. He must mean regular season wins, cause why else would he bet the farm on Aaron Rodgers?

