Woody Johnson: I’m not patient, Jets have to win now

Jets owner Woody Johnson expects his team to win, and win this year.

Johnson said today at the league meeting that the Jets need to be in win-now mode.

“I’m not the patient sort. We’re in the win business. We have to win now,” Johnson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

It’s easy to see why Johnson feels that way, although saying so publicly may not be the best move as the Jets and Packers continue to negotiate over an Aaron Rodgers trade. The Jets want the Packers to think they’re willing to wait as long as it takes for the Packers’ price to come down, and Johnson admitting publicly that he’s not patient helps Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s leverage with Jets General Manager Joe Douglas.

Still, Johnson said the Jets have a plan in place and he believes that Rodgers will be a Jet.

“We’re pretty confident we can get something done,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said he’s excited about the possibility of the Jets signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He’s telling his football people to get to work on win-now moves.