Zac Taylor: Jonah Williams will compete at right tackle

When the Bengals signed Orlando Brown to be their new left tackle, incumbent left tackle Jonah Williams asked to be traded. But Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t sound interested in accommodating that request.

Taylor said his expectation is that Williams will remain on the Bengals, and will compete for the starting right tackle job.

“I like everything about Jonah. I’m excited to see him come in and compete at right tackle,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com. “He’s always been everything we wanted him to be about. We’ve never had issues with him. Hopefully we can work through this and he can come in and compete at right tackle for us. That’s what we’re counting on him to do. . . . He’s never been an issue and I don’t anticipate that being an issue.”

Williams is playing this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which means he has a guaranteed salary of $12.604 million this season and will hit free agency next season. It’s hard to believe teams are eager to give the Bengals much for Williams at that salary, and so the best-case scenario for Williams may be to remain in Cincinnati, play well at right tackle, and hit free agency next year.