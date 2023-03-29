Bears hoping not to do Hard Knocks

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2023, 1:03 PM EDT
The Bears are one of four teams that the NFL can force to do Hard Knocks, but they’re hoping not to be chosen.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey said he’d like to see the league pick some other team.

“We feel there are a number of teams that have compelling stories to tell on ‘Hard Knocks,’” he said, via TheAthletic.com. “Thirty-one others.”

The NFL can require a team to do Hard Knocks if that team hasn’t done the show in the last 10 years, hasn’t made the playoffs in the last two years, and doesn’t have a first-year head coach. This year, four teams meet that criteria: The Bears, Saints, Jets and Commanders.

Justin Fields and the Chicago market could make the Bears an appealing choice for the annual training camp reality show that is produced by NFL Films and airs on HBO. McCaskey wouldn’t like it, but the league may give him no choice.

24 responses to “Bears hoping not to do Hard Knocks

  3. The Jets are the clear choice if they get AROD. But if they don’t, it’s very likely gonna be Da Bears.

  4. I mean they are the worst team in the NFL and traded away the chance to get a bonified difference maker on this team, so McCaskey is correct. Unfortunately for them, they’ll be up for it again next year unless they fire Eberflus, since they’ll be missing the playoffs yet again.

  5. J E T S, JETS, JETS, JETS!! I there really a more interesting Team for this?!?! Rodgers, with cameras in his face? NFL GOLD!!

  11. DaBears would be hilarious on hard knocks. The glory days of Halas and Dikta are so far in the rear view mirror that they can’t be seen. Ineptitude everywhere…and with a shot at a long term fix at QB you punt. Tell me what J.Fields is good at? I’ll give you that’s he’s a pretty good rb…but he is
    so lacking in passing & pocket presence that the clock is already ticking on the careers of coach and GM. It would be fantastic to see the beginning of their implosion on hard knocks.

  13. No team should be forced to participate in this reality show. Just eliminate it already or let Dallas do it every season

  15. Has to be the Jets. If not, it will only be because the diva doesn’t want the attention and at that point, you know the league is all in on helping the Jets to win the Super Bowl.

  19. It’s spelled “bona fide”, and the Bears already have a bona fide difference maker on the team. You apparently saw none of Justin Fields’s highlights last year…

    ******************************************************************************************
    toothfairyretributionmanifesto says:
    March 29, 2023 at 1:15 pm

  20. I don’t get why teams don’t want to be featured. Distraction for players/team or what?

    Bears might be it, Jets are going to have their own distraction soon.

    I’ll get HBO if it’s the Bears!

  21. Jets or Commanders for the entertainment value. The Bears are headed in the right direction and there’s no controversy there.

  22. The song “its the hard knock life” is from the movie “Annie” and takes place in New York City. Therefore it should be the NY Jets

  24. Jets and Commanders seem to be the biggest options. Both have the most story lines of the offseason

