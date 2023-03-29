Calais Campbell agrees to sign with Falcons

Getty Images

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell has found a home for the 2023 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Campbell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons. Campbell visited with the team last week and will join safety Jessie Bates, defensive tackle David Onyemata, cornerback Mike Hughes, linebacker Kaden Elliss, and linebacker Tae Davis as free agent additions to Atlanta’s defense.

Campbell will be playing his 16th NFL season in 2023 and he’s coming off a year that saw him post 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 starts for the Ravens. He will open the season as the NFL’s active leader in games played for a defensive player.

Campbell also visited with the Jaguars and he also drew interest from the Bills and Jets, but those teams will have to look elsewhere for help on defense.