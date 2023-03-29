Commanders president Jason Wright on a sale of team: “I don’t see why it wouldn’t happen”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2023, 11:59 AM EDT
Washington Football Team President Jason Wright
Getty Images

Some outside the Commanders organization remain skeptical that owner Daniel Snyder will actually go through with a sale of the team. The person who currently runs the franchise sees no reason to doubt the direction in which the process currently is going.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Commanders president Jason Wright believes that a sale is coming.

I don’t see why it wouldn’t,” Wright said. “I’m so confused by the skepticism. It is a potential transaction until it’s a transaction, but yeah.”

Wright’s third sentence answers the question raised by his second one. It’s not done until it’s done. With Snyder, there’s reason to wonder whether he’ll truly allow it to be done. And that curiosity will linger until it’s actually done.

Still, that’s the clearest indication yet from someone in the building that it’s happening. As we’ve recently reported, the word being used in the building about a sale is “imminent.” Currently, it’s also feeling more and more inevitable.

  3. Be careful what you wish for. I’m reminded of that great song by The Who, which ends, meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

  4. Wright arrived here in D.C. with a reputation for being a respected, honest, bright, rising star at the executive levels of sports/business. He’s humiliated himself in doing Dan Snyder’s bidding, including pathological lying, embarrassing promotions and everything down to a ridiculous mascot at the end of the season called “Tuddy”! All people who work for Snyder give up their dignity and souls, but he was supposed to be better than that! Nothing he says is worth a dime any longer! I wonder how much money it takes to give away your dignity, integrity, reputation and self respect! Perhaps Wright can give us the number!

