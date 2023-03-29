Commanders president Jason Wrights sees sale of team as a “substantial boost”

Getty Images

Many different opinions abound as to whether the Commanders will indeed be sold. One person with a clear incentive to read the tea leaves properly seems to be all in on the notion that a sale will happen.

Via the Washington Times, team president Jason Wright said this week that a sale would provide a “substantial boost” to the organization.

“When there’s an ownership change, we’ll be able to absorb the momentum of that,” Wright said, “They know that. I’m not saying anything that Dan and Tanya [Snyder] don’t know.”

It’s still a little jarring for Wright to say it, especially in light of the intense anticipation among fans for the official departure of the Snyders.

But it’s never too early for current key employees to begin the process of sucking up to new ownership. Wright’s comments seem to indicate that he’s far less concerned about staying in the good graces of current ownership and far more concerned about properly welcoming the next group to take control of the team — whoever it may be.