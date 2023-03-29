Cowboys re-sign Johnathan Hankins to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Cowboys are bringing back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The team still has hopes of re-signing Carlos Watkins to join Hankins, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna and Neville Gallimore at the position.

Hankins joined the Cowboys in a trade from the Raiders last season. He appeared in five games with the Cowboys, starting three, and totaled 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Hankins, who turns 31 on Thursday, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Giants in 2013. He spent four seasons in New York, one in Indianapolis and landed with the Raiders in 2018.

In his career, Hankins has played 138 games with 120 starts and has recorded 376 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 47 quarterback hits.