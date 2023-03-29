Former Bills defensive tackle Mike Kadish dies

Getty Images

Former Bills defensive tackle Mike Kadish died March 19 in Longboat Key, Florida, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports. Kadish was 72.

He played nine of his 10 seasons in Buffalo and retired after the 1981 season.

The Dolphins made Kadish a first-round draft pick in 1972 after a standout career at Notre Dame. He spent his rookie season on Miami’s taxi squad before the Dolphins traded him to the Bills before the start of the 1973 season.

Kadish played 127 games with 79 starts and recorded 30.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Reference. (Sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982.)

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kadish battled Parkinson’s for 28 years before his death. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane, and three sons.