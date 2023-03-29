Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle working out as a long snapper at Maryland’s Pro Day

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Nick Boyle has spent the last eight seasons playing tight end for the Ravens, but his NFL future may involve a move to a different position.

Multiple reporters at the University of Maryland’s Pro Day on Wednesday note that Boyle is taking part in the workout as a long snapper. Boyle is currently a free agent.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com notes that Boyle is not new to long snapping as his ability to do it helped him land a scholarship at the University of Delaware and that he began working on the skill again late last season.

Boyle appeared in 12 games for the Ravens last season and he’s played in 92 regular season and playoff games since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He has 121 catches for 1,049 yards and four touchdowns.

 

  1. Seems to me it would be good sense to have a long snapper that could fill in a position if need be. Not sure how that contract would work but probably incentives.

  2. His brutal knee injury a couple seasons ago pretty much ended his career as a TE. Hope he can hang in there as a LS. got a decent 2nd contract so he should be OK

