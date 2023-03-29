Jim Irsay: It’s a good year to have the opportunity to pick the right guy at QB

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 29, 2023, 11:32 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have expressed some tepid interest in quarterback Lamar Jackson, though team owner Jim Irsay noted that he’s opposed to fully-guaranteed contracts.

But it looks like Indianapolis will take the route of drafting its own young quarterback at No. 4 overall.

Irsay has hinted at that before. But at the annual league meeting this week, he told reporters that he’s been looking to go in that direction.

“We’re looking for the future guy, and we want the guy that can be there for the next 10 years,’’ Irsay said, via Mike Chappell of FOX59 Indianapolis. “After Philip [Rivers’] year, I wanted to go young. I was, ‘Let’s go young. Let’s grow our own. It’s time.’

“It was great having Philip the one year and he was very successful and exceeded our expectations, but [we] knew it was a short-term thing. I really wanted to go young and drafting our own and finding our own that way.’’

Rivers was the team’s quarterback in 2020, leading the team to the playoffs with an 11-5 record. But then Rivers retired and the club went to Carson Wentz, which didn’t work out. Matt Ryan didn’t work out either in 2022.

So the Colts are at No. 4 overall with a significant need. It’s highly likely Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, regarded as the top two QBs in this year’s draft class, will be off the board by then. But with Arizona at No. 3 overall, Irsay said Indianapolis is still in a good position.

“It’s a good year to have the opportunity to pick the right guy,’’ Irsay said. “Of course, no one knows which guy could be a guy that really is that guy for the next 10 years, so to speak.

“It’s exciting because I think there’s real options that you have; whatever five guys that you have debate on who should be talked about at [No.] 4. It seems like there’s going to be a great prospect there and we just have to make sure.’’

Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are expected to be the next quarterbacks selected.

Irsay also likes the way the team can be constructed if it has a quarterback on a rookie contract, since more salary cap space can be devoted to other positions.

“That’s so essential,’’ Irsay said. “The money is going to be spent. That’s not the question. The question is how do you spend it and are you going to be able to sustain greatness?’

“I look at this as a great opportunity because if you have a rookie quarterback, you’re going to have a chance for those years to really have extra dollars to make your team better.’’

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Jim Irsay: It’s a good year to have the opportunity to pick the right guy at QB

  1. That’s great and all he feels that way but there’s a very real possibility that arizona moves pick 3 and then by the time the colts are picking 3 qbs will be off the board.

  2. “…no one knows which guy could be a guy that really is that guy…” Well said, Jim.

  3. Irsay is correct, there is NO SUCH THING as a team friendly contract in the NFL. This is not hard if you understand basic math. In a hard capped league, especially one with spending minimums, it’s not whether a team is going to spend the money (they all have to in effect), it’s on whom and how much. It’s Jerrah Jones problem in Dallas…made the same mistake with both Romo and Prescott…they’ve had good rosters in Dallas under Jerrah but when you pay elite money to avg-good QBs who are far below the elites (Mahomes, Burrough, Allen) at the most important position, you lose the money to upgrade elsewhere to offset the QB deficiency. It’s the Brady vs Manning dynamic…both are effectively the same QB in almost every way…Manning took every penny…Brady took less, Pats still spent as much as Colts but were able to upgrade (over Colts) in many other areas because Brady knew in order to have best chance of winning, he needed to take a smaller percentage of capped pie.

  5. Get LaMar also another wr and you’ll be competing with top AFC teams..

  6. nhpats2011 says:
    March 29, 2023 at 11:55 am
    This guy also guaranteed Andrew Luck would win multiple SBs
    ______________

    So did a lot of other people, as they well should have because Luck was a generational talent.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.