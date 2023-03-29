Jordan Phillips to re-sign with Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2023, 3:21 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will be back with the Bills in 2023.

According to multiple reports, Phillips has agreed to a new deal with the team. PFT has confirmed, via a league source, that it’s a one-year deal worth up to $4.6 million for Phillips.

Phillips started his second stint with the Bills when he signed with them as a free agent last year. He had 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the regular season, but missed time with a shoulder injury that required him to have surgery after the end of the year.

Phillips previously played 28 games for the team during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019 and then moved on to the Cardinals in 2020.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jordan Phillips to re-sign with Bills

  1. rockpiler says:
    Your comment is awaiting moderation. This is a preview; your comment will be visible after it has been approved.
    Phillips is an absolute beast! Crucial resign!

  2. I assume the previously announced FA visit was about checking the injuries he played with during the season.

    Glad it worked out and he’s back.

  4. Hopefully this year he doesn’t decide to “sprint” downfield in order to block on an interception return.

  5. Nice – when healthy, he was one of the better players on the defense, and brought a lot of physicality to their style (which was really missing against Cincy).

    Very quietly, the Bills are having a great offseason so far. Retaining key players and upgrading at RB, OG and WR.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.