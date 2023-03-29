Jordan Phillips to re-sign with Bills

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will be back with the Bills in 2023.

According to multiple reports, Phillips has agreed to a new deal with the team. PFT has confirmed, via a league source, that it’s a one-year deal worth up to $4.6 million for Phillips.

Phillips started his second stint with the Bills when he signed with them as a free agent last year. He had 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the regular season, but missed time with a shoulder injury that required him to have surgery after the end of the year.

Phillips previously played 28 games for the team during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019 and then moved on to the Cardinals in 2020.