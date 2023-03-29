Katie Blackburn hopes Bengals, Joe Burrow “can be happy together” on contract

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week that he knows the team has had some contract talks with quarterback Joe Burrow and the team’s executive vice president Katie Blackburn shed some light on where things stand on that front on Wednesday.

Blackburn said that the two sides have had “preliminary discussions” about a deal and that “we’ll see if we can get into it a little bit more” now that the big free agency rush has run its course. She added that the team won’t be talking about how things are progressing publicly until they find common ground with Burrow on a new deal.

“The negotiations will happen primarily through his agent,” Blackburn said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com. “But Joe, obviously, at the end of the day, it’s what Joe wants. And so I think Joe’s got to be happy, and we’ve got to be happy. And hopefully, we can be happy together.”

The Bengals will also be thinking about extensions for wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the near future, but Burrow’s deal will be the biggest and the most significant for setting the course for the Bengals in 2023 and beyond.