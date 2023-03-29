Marvin Jones heading back to Lions on one-year deal

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 29, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Lions are bringing a familiar face back to the organization.

Receiver Marvin Jones is signing with Detroit, the receiver announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with a $3 million base value that can be pushed to $5 million with incentives.

Jones spent the last two seasons with Jacksonville. Last year, he appeared in 16 games with 10 starts, catching 46 passes for 529 yards with three touchdowns.

Jones was with Detroit for five years from 2016-2020. He had the best season of his career there, catching 61 passes for 1,101 yards with nine touchdowns in 2017.

A fifth-round pick in 2012, Jones spent his first four seasons with the Bengals.

In 145 games with 114 starts, he has 542 catches for 7,386 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Marvin Jones heading back to Lions on one-year deal

  1. Welcome back MJ!! Things are SO much better than when you left! You will now be a part of a powerful, rising Lions offense

  2. Jones was pretty good with the Lions the first go around. He’ll essentially be filling the role that Chark had last year so if they can get 40-50 catches and around 700 yards out of him that would be a plus for one of the better offenses in the NFL.

  3. I’ll take this for a year. Marv is a good guy and a good player. At this stage of his career he’s not going to stunt the growth of ARSB and Jamo. If he can get 50 to 60 catches, that’d be great contribution.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.