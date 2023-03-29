Marvin Jones heading back to Lions on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Lions are bringing a familiar face back to the organization.

Receiver Marvin Jones is signing with Detroit, the receiver announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with a $3 million base value that can be pushed to $5 million with incentives.

Jones spent the last two seasons with Jacksonville. Last year, he appeared in 16 games with 10 starts, catching 46 passes for 529 yards with three touchdowns.

Jones was with Detroit for five years from 2016-2020. He had the best season of his career there, catching 61 passes for 1,101 yards with nine touchdowns in 2017.

A fifth-round pick in 2012, Jones spent his first four seasons with the Bengals.

In 145 games with 114 starts, he has 542 catches for 7,386 yards and 73 touchdowns.